Toyota Yaris price, variants announced: Bookings open for Honda City, Hyundai Verna rival

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced the opening of bookings for its latest offering in the Indian market, the Toyota Yaris, which was first unveiled in the country during the 2018 Auto Expo in February. Customers can make their bookings at any of the authorised Toyota dealerships across the country with deliveries beginning from May 2018. Toyota Yaris marks the brand's entry into the mid-size sedan segment in India and will offer some first-in-segment features as well. It will be available in four variants - J, G, V and VX, which will come with the option of manual and CVT transmission. Toyota Yaris will be launched in the month of May.

According to Toyota, the Toyota Yaris has a heightened focus on safety and hence it is the first in the segment to offer seven SRS airbags (SRS D+P airbags, SRS side airbags, SRS Curtain Shield Airbags (CSA) and SRS knee airbag) across all variants. It also features ABS (anti-lock braking system), EBD (electronic brake distribution), TPMS (tyre pressure monitoring system), Vehicle Stability Control, front & rear parking sensors and disc brakes at both ends.

Toyota Yaris will come with LED Line Guide in headlamps and tail lamps. It'll have Piano Black interiors and Waterfall design instrumental panel. IN terms of comfort features, Toyota Yaris will come with Vibration Control Glass for windshield and doors for a quieter cabin, power driver seat, roof mounted air vents with ambient illumination for rear passengers, 60:40 split rear seats, smart entry with push start, gesture-controlled infotainment system with touchscreen navigation and paddle shift for CVT + cruise control.

Toyota Yaris will be offered in a 1.5L Dual VVT-i petrol engine with a seven-speed CVT (Continuous Variable Transmission) or six-speed MT (Manual Transmission) options.

Customers can book their Toyota Yaris at Rs 50,000/- and prices for the Toyota's mid-size sedan start at Rs 8.75 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) for the base variant and Rs 14.07 lakh (ex-showroom, pan India) for the top trim.

“Toyota Yaris has already won nationwide appreciation for its class-leading features, superior comfort, top-notch quality and excellent performance. We thank our customers for such a heartening and exciting welcome for Toyota’s debut in the B-High sedan segment in India. As a sedan with great individuality and intuitive functions for people who constantly seek for something better, we aim to offer quality that exceeds its class,” N Raja, Deputy Managing Director, Toyota Kirloskar Motor said.

“We hope customers will accept the world-class sedan Toyota Yaris for the value propositions it has to offer in the segment. Toyota Yaris will be on display across all Toyota dealerships in India and customers may book for the test drive immediately”