Toyota sells 13,143 units in October 2022

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has sold a total of 12,143 units in October 2022. The company has recorded a year-on-year growth of 6% as it sold 12,440 units in the same period last year. If we talk about cumulative wholesales in the current Financial Year from April to October 2022, Toyota recorded a growth of 56% when compared to the previous year.

Additionally, if we take a look at month-on-month numbers and compare it to September 2022, the numbers are down 14%.

Toyota launched the Urban Cruiser Hyryder last month at a starting price of Rs. 15.11 lakh, ex-showroom. The price goes up to Rs. 17.09 lakh for the top 2WD Neo Drive variant.

Commenting on this month’s sales performance, Mr. Atul Sood, Associate Vice President, Sales, and Strategic Marketing, TKM said that demand continues to grow as the brand witnesses strong bookings for the recently launched Urban Cruiser Hyryder. According to the brand, the new hybrid SUV from Toyota has received a great response and claims that deliveries of the Urban Cruiser Hyryder are in full swing,

As per Sood, Toyota’s flagship models like the Innova Crysta petrol, Fortuner, Legender, Camry and Vellfire continue to garner good traction both in terms of inquiries as well as orders and claims that the Glanza has also been consistently performing well since its introduction in April this year.