Toyota launches first EV for India at Rs 23.6 lakh

Toyota will also offer the Ebella with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) option, potentially lowering the upfront purchase price.

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Thursday announced the price of the Urban Cruiser Ebella at Rs 23.60 lakh (ex-showroom), marking the launch of the company’s first all-electric vehicle in the Indian market. Sources tell us that the model will be available only in the top variant for now. The vehicle will also be sold with Battery as a Service model which will bring the price slightly lower. Details for BaaS options will be shared in the coming days, according to Toyota India.

Shared Roots

Unveiled earlier this year, the Urban Cruiser Ebella is based on the Maruti Suzuki eVitara and is available with a 61 kWh battery pack. It offers a claimed driving range of 543 km on a single charge. Bookings for the model have been open since January. At Rs 23.60 lakh, the Ebella E3 is priced about Rs 3.6 lakh higher than the equivalent Maruti Suzuki eVitara variant, which starts at Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom).

It comes with a128 kW electric motor producing 189 Nm of torque. Toyota has positioned the Ebella as an urban-focused electric SUV equipped with connected technologies, advanced safety features and a range of ownership support programmes.

The eVitara had a slow start at launch however, Maruti Suzuki recorded one of the sharpest increases by April 2026. The company sold 224 electric vehicles in January, accounting for nearly 1% of the market. Its sales have since risen to 1,321 units, taking its market share to 5.3%, driven by its sole electric model, the eVitara.

Premium Cabin Comforts

Features include ventilated front seats, reclining and sliding rear seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting and a JBL audio system. The vehicle also features a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system. Safety equipment includes Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), seven airbags, a 360-degree camera and a high-tensile body structure.

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Toyota is offering an eight-year battery warranty and assured buyback schemes. The company said its EV service network currently spans more than 500 touchpoints across the country, supported by over 2,500 trained technicians.