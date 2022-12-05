Toyota C-HR Prologue, the next-gen compact SUV

The new Toyota C-HR will be available globally with both hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains.

Toyota has previewed the next generation C-HR, a concept vision for the new small SUV touted as the C-HR prologue. Back in 2016, the C-HR was first launched with bold styling that strengthened the brand’s organic design language. It gets bigger wheels and shorter overhangs, giving the concept a more sporty, stronger aesthetic.

The Toyota C-HR prologue features a smaller grille opening topped by slimmer headlights at the front that accentuates the high-tech identity of the concept. It also gets a tri-colour option of sulphur over a metallic silver and recycled carbon black to get a standout appearance.

However, the high point for the new Toyota C-HR is that it will be available globally with both hybrid and plug-in hybrid powertrains, highlighting Toyota’s multi-technology strategy in electrification.

The new concept was designed by Toyota’s European Design Development team ED2 who designed the original C-HR and Design Director Lance Scott said the challenge was how to build on the attention that the first-generation C-HR received.

Toyota Australia Vice President Sales, Marketing and Franchise Operations Sean Hanley said Toyota was committed to selling the new C-HR alongside the recently launched Corolla Cross and this concept forecast an exciting future.

“The current C-HR was embraced by customers for its bold styling and unique small SUV packaging and the concept vision for the next generation C-HR takes that to an even higher level,” Mr Hanley said.

“We are looking forward to the reveal of the final production version and introducing it to the Australian market in the coming years,” he said.