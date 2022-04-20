Toyota announces campaign to promote self-charging hybrid EV technology

Currently, Toyota’s hybrid portfolio consists of two cars – The Toyota Camry and a luxury MPV called the Toyota Vellfire, priced at Rs. 43.45 lakh and Rs. 90.80 lakh respectively. (Both prices, ex-showroom.)

Toyota Kirloskar Motor, on the route towards achieving ‘Carbon Neutrality’ by 2050, has announced a ‘Hum Hai Hybrid’ campaign in India. The campaign is in the form of web series that aims to create awareness amongst customers and society as a whole, about the benefits of Self-charging Hybrid Electric Vehicles (SHEV). The company aims to facilitate a faster shift towards ‘mass electrification’ in India.

The web video series can be streamed on the brand’s social media and through the Toyota Bharat Website. The series explains the different fundamentals of SHEV such as benefits on performance, how it tackles range anxiety, fuel efficiency, battery life, cost of ownership, drivability, drive modes, and emissions. Through this campaign, Toyota aims to emphasize on different electrified vehicle technologies including Plug-in Hybrid Electric Vehicles (PHEVs), Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs), and Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle (FCEVs).



Currently, Toyota’s hybrid portfolio consists of two cars – The Toyota Camry and a luxury MPV called the Toyota Vellfire, priced at Rs. 43.45 lakh and Rs. 90.80 lakh respectively. (Both prices, ex-showroom.)

Commenting on the Hum Hai Hybrid Campaign, Mr. Atul Sood, Associate Vice President (Sales and Strategic Marketing), TKM, said, “As global pioneers of electrified vehicle technologies, we aim to drive awareness about mobility solutions which are practical and sustainable, thereby immensely contributing to the overall social benefits of the consumers and environment at large. Further, we do hope that this will result in promoting the wider adoption of electrified vehicles in the country.