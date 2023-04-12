Tata’s current most-selling passenger car in India is the Nexon.

The SUV segment has been taking a bigger piece of the cake every year. In March 2023, SUVs (compact, sub-4 metre and mid-size) claimed 50 percent of the top 10 cars sold that month. The ever-increasing popularity has even prompted carmakers to offer more SUV offerings in their portfolio and some to enter the game. While that happens, let’s take a look at last month’s top scorers.

OEM Model March 2023 March 2022 Y-o-Y Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 16,227 12,439 30% Tata Motors Nexon 14,769 14,315 3% Hyundai Creta 14,026 10,532 33% Tata Motors Punch 10,894 10,526 3% Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara 10,045 – –

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki is betting on the increasing dominance of SUVs in the passenger vehicle segment. The Japanese carmaker currently has a market share of 45 percent and aims to increase the share to 50 percent. Vitara Brezza retained its top spot in March 2023 overselling the Tata Nexon by nearly 2,000 units. It has recorded a healthy year-on-year growth of 30 percent. The recently launched Grand Vitara is also attracting a lot of buyers despite the price hike and seems to be moving up a spot every month!

Tata Motors

Tata Motors’ current most-selling passenger car in India is the Nexon with a sale of 14,769 units in March 2023. The numbers are up 3 percent, from last year. In February 2023, Tata Bexon sold 13,914 units. It is a 5-star rated safety car by Global NCAP available in two electric versions as well!

Hyundai

Hyundai’s only entrant in the top 10 selling cars list for March 2023 is the Creta. The SUV recorded a healthy 33 percent year-on-year growth in March 2023 after selling 14,026 units. In March last year, the numbers stood at 10,532 units.