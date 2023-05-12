Top selling SUVs in April 2023 – Nexon, Creta on top

Tata Nexon is crowned as the most-selling SUV for April 2023 surpassing the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Creta.

SUVs are currently the most sought-after segment in India with carmakers eying a piece of that cake. Lets take a look at the bestselling SUVs of April 2023.

Rank OEM Model April 2023 April 2022 Y-o-Y 1 Tata Motors Nexon 15,002 13,471 11% 2 Hyundai Creta 14,186 12,651 12% 3 Maruti Suzuki Brezza 11,836 11,764 1% 4 Tata Motors Punch 10,934 10,132 8% 5 Hyundai Venue 10,342 8,392 23%

Tata Motors

Tata Nexon is crowned as the most-selling SUV for April 2023 surpassing the Maruti Suzuki Brezza and Hyundai Creta by a couple of thousand units. The Nexon sold 15,002 units in April 2023 up 11 percent from the same time last year when it dispatched 13,471 units. Tata’s aggressive approach of offering multiple editions, and alternative fuel options has worked in Nexon’s favour. The Nexon is offered in petrol, diesel and electric guises. Tata recently launched the Nexon EV Max Dark Edition at Rs. 19.04 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read: Upcoming SUVs under Rs 10 lakh in India: Hyundai Exter to Maruti Jimny

Hyundai

Hyundai Creta has consistently been the carmaker’s top-selling SUV for years and this month is no different. With 14,186 units dispatched in April 2023, the Creta SUV has sold just 200 units less than the Nexon. The popular SUV has reported a growth of 12 percent year-on-year as it sold 12,651 units at the same time last year.

Creta’s younger sibling, Hyundai Venue has also gathered good numbers ahead of its doppelganger Kia Sonet. The Venue sold 10,342 units in April 2023 reporting an increase of 23 percent as compared to April 2022.

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki is revamping its SUV strategy for India and launching the Jimny soon after offering the Fronx crossover for the market. Brezza is the third best-selling SUV this month recording 11,836 units in sales.