The Maruti Suzuki Dzire recorded a clean sweep in May 2020 dispatching 10,132 units in the month.

The growing preference for SUVs is bludgeoning sedan sales in India. As the market is busy adjusting to the paradigm shift, there are some compact sedan players in the market still holding on tight. Maruti Suzuki Dzire, a favorite amongst cab aggregators is the top-selling compact sedan for April 2023. Find out the other below!

Rank OEM Model April 2023 April 2022 Y-o-Y 1 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 10,132 10,701 -5% 2 Hyundai Aura 5,085 4,035 26% 3 Honda Amaze 3,393 4,467 -24% 4 Tata Motors Tigor 3,154 3,803 -17% 5 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz 1,017 579 76%

Maruti Suzuki Dzire, Ciaz

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire recorded a clean sweep in May 2020 dispatching 10,132 units in the month. Despite the great sale, the year-on-year sales declined 5 percent from 10,701 units in the same period last year. The sedan is one of the most fuel-efficient CNG cars in India that returns a mileage of 31km/kg. The Dzire draws power from a 1.2-litre engine producing 89bhp in petrol mode, however, in CNG mode, the Dzire makes 76bhp and 98Nm of torque, while being coupled with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

Also Read: How safe is the new Maruti Suzuki Jimny — Euro NCAP results tell the story

The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is at the 5th number on this list with a sale of 1,017 units in April 2023 up 76 percent from the same time last year. The Ciaz sold just 579 units in April 2022.

SUV craze evident from sedan sales numbers

Selling half the numbers as the Dzire, the Hyundai Aura raked 5,085 orders in April 2023. In May 2022, Aura sold 4,035 units, up 26 percent year-on-year.

Comparatively, the SUV segment did far better in April 2023. All the top-selling SUVs sold more than 10,000 units each whereas the only sedan that managed to sell similar numbers was the Maruti Suzuki Dzire only. Read all about the top-selling SUVs below.

Also Read: Top 5 most fuel-efficient CNG cars in India 2023