Top 5 SUVs sold in October 2022- Nexon, Creta, Punch

Gone are the days when SUVs were just butch, huge and intimidating. With an ever-increasing interest and buyer inclination toward this body style, we now have SUV-style hatchbacks and brawny 7-seaters under the same umbrella. On that note, let’s take a look at the 5 most selling SUVs (including subcompact SUVs and compact SUVs) for October 2022.
|Rank
|OEM
|Model
|Oct’22
|Oct’21
|Y-o-Y
|1
|Tata
|Nexon
|13,767
|10,096
|36%
|2
|Hyundai
|Creta
|11,880
|6,455
|84%
|3
|Tata
|Punch
|10,982
|8,453
|30%
|4
|Maruti Suzuki
|Vitara Brezza
|9,941
|8,032
|24%
|5
|Kia
|Seltos
|9,777
|10,488
|-7%
Tata Nexon
The Tata Nexon sold 13,767 units in October 2022 and ranked as the top-selling subcompact SUV. The front-runner from Tata recorded a 36% year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase in sales when compared with numbers of last year at the same time. The Nexon is also the 5th most-selling car for the month that only has Maruti Suzuki models taking the top 4 positions.
Hyundai Creta
Second, we have the trusted Hyundai Creta that has been ruling the roost for a while now. At the highest Y-o-Y growth of 84%, the compact SUV takes the second position on the list with a sale of 11,880 units in October 2022.
Tata Punch
Tata Motors is the only brand in this top 5-selling SUV list to have two products. The Punch has recorded a healthy Y-o-Y growth of 30% after selling 10,982 units in October 2022, as compared to 8,032 units in the year-ago period.
Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
The recently updated Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza is holding its steady position as one of the top-selling compact SUVs for years. The Brezza sold 9,441 units in October 2022 and recorded a Y-o-Y growth of 24%. In October 2021, it sold 8,032 units.
Kia Seltos
Kia’s Seltos is the only vehicle on this list recording a decline in sales. The Seltos sold 10,488 units in October 2021, which is incidentally, more than all the other 4 mentioned all the list, but in October 2022, it sold only 9,777 units.