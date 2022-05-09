Top 5 selling hatchbacks in April 2022

For April 2022, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR is the front-runner as the most selling car and hatchback with a year-on-year growth of 31%.

Hatchbacks have been the movers of the masses in India, largely because of their affordability. Who doesn’t remember the good old Maruti Suzuki 800 or the first-generation Hyundai Santro and how they became the ‘+1’ for numerous Indian families. So here we are, with the top 5 most selling hatchbacks for April 2022.

Rank OEM Model April 2022 April 2021 Y-o-Y 1 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 24,634 18,757 31% 2 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 14,520 21,217 -32% 3 Maruti Suzuki Swift 13,623 21,714 -37% 4 Hyundai Grand i10 9,687 11,020 -12% 5 Maruti Suzuki S-Presso 7,870 7,252 9%

Maruti Suzuki Wagon R

For April 2022, the Maruti Suzuki WagonR is the front-runner as this hatchback is the most selling vehicle for the month! Hence it is at the top of the most-selling hatchback list as well with a year-on-year growth of 31%.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno

Next up we have the Maruti Suzuki Baleno but with a year-on-year decline of 32%. The hatchback retains its second position from last month on this list after selling 14,520 units. However, last year at the same time it sold 21,217 units.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

After selling 13,623 units in April 2022, the Maruti Suzuki Swift is a close third on this list. However, it also records a decline, i.e. of 37%. In April 2021, the Swift sold 21,714 units and, it was also the third most-selling hatchback in March 2022.

Hyundai Grand i10

The only non-Maruti Suzuki product vehicle on this list, is the Hyundai Grand i10. It has also recorded a decline of 12% after selling 9,687 units in April 2022. This hatchback sold the exact same number of units last month as well!

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Retaining its fifth position from last month, we have Maruti Suzuki’s SUV-styled hatchback, the S-Presso. It has reported a 9% year-on-year increase after selling 7,870 units in April 2022. Although the S-Presso raised a lot of eyebrows for its style when it was launched, it seems that it has gathered quite a liking in the market. The saying holds true, never judge a book by its cover!