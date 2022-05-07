Top 5 selling compact-SUVs in April 2022

At the top of the list we have one of Tata’s most bankable soldier, the Nexon!

As butch an sporty continue to be the vehicle in style, let’s take a look at this month’s 5 most selling compact SUVs!

Rank OEM Model April 2022 April 2021 Y-o-Y 1 Tata Nexon 13,471 6,938 94% 2 Hyundai Creta 12,651 12,463 2% 3 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 11,764 11,220 5% 4 Tata Punch 10,132 0 – 5 Hyundai Venue 8,392 11,245 -24%

Tata Nexon

At the top of the list we have one of Tata’s most bankable soldier, the Nexon. This 5-star Global NCAP safety rated compact SUV has recorded a whopping 94% year-on-year growth after selling 13,471 units in April 2022 as compared to April 2021.

Hyundai Creta

The Hyundai Creta entered the Indian market around 7 years ago and the fact that it stills grabs a place among the top-runners is enough to tell you that its a solid vehicle. Up by 2% Y-o-Y, the Creta found 12,651 buyers last month.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Much like the Hyundai Creta, the Vitara Brezza is a supposed veteran in this list too. The spacious compact SUV 5% growth in year on year sales and bagged the third spot. It sold 11,764 units in April 2022 as compared to 11,220 units last year at the same time.

Tata Punch

Tata’s recent addition in the compact SUV segment has created quite a stir already. Although the ‘Punch’ puns are dying down, its effect on the market isn’t. At the 4th position on the list it’s way above the Kia Sonet and even the Hyundai Venue. It sold 10,132 units in April 2022.

Hyundai Venue

As a content owner of one, the Hyundai Venue continues to pull more than its weight and bags the last position on this list. However, it has recorded a decline of 24% when compared to last year April numbers.

Which one is your favourite of the lot?