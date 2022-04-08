Top 5 highest selling SUVs in March 2022: Tata Nexon to Hyundai Venue

For this month, we have the beloved Tata Motors taking two spots in the top five! Let us take a look at 5 of the most sold SUVs in March 2022.

Oh, the SUVs. Their journey in India started all hot and heavy, with butch bodies and an aggressive masculine layout. But, in a very short time, they have evolved from being the ‘family weekend-wheels’ to a daily-commuter. Modern-day SUVs, compact-SUVs have changed the narrative of the Indian automobile market. They offer undifferentiated comfort, plushness, ride and handling when compared to a similarly priced sedan. For this month, we have the beloved Tata Motors taking two spots in the top five! Let us take a look at 5 of the most sold SUVs in March 2022.

Rank OEM Model Mar’22 Mar’21 Y-0-Y 1 Tata Nexon 14,315 8,683 65% 2 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 12,439 11,274 10% 3 Hyundai Creta 10,532 12,640 -17% 4 Tata Punch 10,526 0 – 5 Hyundai Venue 9,220 10,722 -14%

Tata Nexon

First up is the Tata Nexon, the brand’s and India’s first ever car to score a whopping full 5-star safety rating in the Global NCAP’s crash test scores. Tata Motors had sold 8,683 units of the Nexon last year at the same time and has now recorded a year-on-year growth of 65%. It is also the 4th most selling car in India in March 2022 after the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Dzire and Baleno. The compact-SUV has gathered an ardent fan-following and it shows in the numbers!



Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti’s trusted stallion, the Vitara Brezza is the second most sold SUV in the list after selling 10,532 units in March 2022 with a healthy year-on-year growth of 10%. However, last month, it was the 5th most selling SUV below the Hyundai Creta, Venue and even the Tata Punch after selling 9,592 units. Looks like the Brezza knows how to fight back!



Hyundai Creta

It goes without saying that the Hyundai Creta has been a capable car since its launch in 2015 and has enjoyed quite a consistent position in the Indian market. It was the third most-selling SUV last month and even in March 2022, it has retained the coveted position after selling 10,526 units. However, it has recorded a decline of 17% when compared to last year’s numbers. Here’s hoping that the new iMT Knight edition bumps up its numbers a bit.

Tata Punch

Tata Motors has 3 models in the top 25 cars in India for March 2022 with an average of 9,856 units per model. It is about time that the homegrown multinational automotive company receives the recognition it deserves. It has been the flag-bearer of safer cars in India and the numbers reflect buyer inclination towards it. Tata has sold 10,526 units of the Punch in March 2022, making it the 4th most-selling compact-SUV for the month. Last month, it raked 9,592 orders for the same.

Hyundai Venue

Last one on the list is Creta’s younger sibling, the Hyundai Venue. The brand sold 9,220 units of the compact-SUV in March 2022 and reported a year-on-year decline of 14%. Last month, it sold 10,212 units and was the second most-selling SUV for the month after the Tata Punch. Nevertheless, the Hyundai Venue continues to attract way more buyers than its South-Korean cousin, the Kia Sonet despite being largely similar products.