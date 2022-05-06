Top 25 selling cars in India for April 2022: Nexon, WagonR in the top 3

For the month of April 2022, there are 11 models from Maruti, 4 from Hyundai, 3 from Tata & Kia and 2 from Mahindra! The top 25 selling cars list contributed for about 75% of the cars sold in April 2022. And since we are taking about contributions here, Maruti Suzuki made up for 52% of the volumes in the top 25 with the WagonR taking the first spot. It sold 17,766 units in April 2022 as compared to 18,656 units sold in April 2021.
|Rank
|OEM
|Model
|Apr’22
|Apr’21
|Y-o-Y
|1
|Maruti Suzuki
|WagonR
|17,766
|18,656
|-5%
|2
|Maruti Suzuki
|Ertiga
|14,889
|8,644
|72%
|3
|Tata
|Nexon
|13,471
|6,938
|94%
|4
|Hyundai
|Creta
|12651
|12463
|2%
|5
|Maruti Suzuki
|Vitara Brezza
|11764
|11220
|5%
|6
|Maruti Suzuki
|Eeco
|11154
|11469
|-3%
|7
|Maruti Suzuki
|Baleno
|10,938
|16,384
|-33%
|8
|Maruti Suzuki
|Dzire
|10,701
|14,073
|-24%
|9
|Maruti Suzuki
|Alto
|10443
|17303
|-40%
|10
|Tata
|Punch
|10132
|0
|–
|11
|Hyundai
|i10 Grand
|9123
|11540
|-21%
|12
|Maruti Suzuki
|Swift
|8898
|18316
|-51%
|13
|Hyundai
|Venue
|8392
|11245
|-25%
|14
|Mahindra
|Bolero
|7686
|6152
|25%
|15
|Kia
|Seltos
|7506
|8086
|-7%
|16
|Maruti Suzuki
|Celerio
|7066
|367
|1825%
|17
|Maruti Suzuki
|S Presso
|6694
|7738
|-13%
|18
|Toyota
|Innova Crysta
|6351
|3600
|76%
|19
|Kia
|Carens
|5754
|0
|–
|20
|Kia
|Sonet
|5404
|7724
|-30%
|21
|Tata
|Tiago
|5062
|6656
|-24%
|22
|Hyundai
|i20 Elite
|4707
|5002
|-6%
|23
|Mahindra
|XUV700
|4494
|–
|–
|24
|Honda
|Amaze
|4467
|3920
|14%
|25
|Maruti Suzuki
|XL6
|4366
|3373
|29%
At the second place is another veteran from Maruti’s stable and that is the Ertiga. With a 72% year-on-year growth, the MPV continues to be a crowd-favourite mass-mover.
The Tata Nexon again emerged as the best-selling Tata model and was also the best-selling compact SUV for April 2022. Tata had 2 models in the top 10 list and that are the Nexon and the Punch. The Punch is at the 10th number after selling 10,132 units last month while the Nexon is at the third position on the list with a whopping 94% year-on-year growth. It is to be noted that Tata averaged 9,555 units per model which is more than Hyundai’s numbers!
The Tata Tiago also made to the top 25 list and secured the 21st position after selling 5062 units in April 2022.
As per the top 25 list, utility vehicles dominated the space with 13 models – 8 SUVs and 5 MUVs and a combined volume of 1.1 lakh units.
At 1825%, the car with the highest year-on-year growth is the Maruti Suzuki Celerio on the 16th spot. The steepest decline is noted by the Maruti Suzuki Swift at -51%.