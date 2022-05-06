Top 25 selling cars in India for April 2022: Nexon, WagonR in the top 3

Maruti Suzuki made up for 52% of the volumes in the top 25 list with the WagonR taking the first spot.

For the month of April 2022, there are 11 models from Maruti, 4 from Hyundai, 3 from Tata & Kia and 2 from Mahindra! The top 25 selling cars list contributed for about 75% of the cars sold in April 2022. And since we are taking about contributions here, Maruti Suzuki made up for 52% of the volumes in the top 25 with the WagonR taking the first spot. It sold 17,766 units in April 2022 as compared to 18,656 units sold in April 2021.

2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Rank OEM Model Apr’22 Apr’21 Y-o-Y 1 Maruti Suzuki WagonR 17,766 18,656 -5% 2 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 14,889 8,644 72% 3 Tata Nexon 13,471 6,938 94% 4 Hyundai Creta 12651 12463 2% 5 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 11764 11220 5% 6 Maruti Suzuki Eeco 11154 11469 -3% 7 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 10,938 16,384 -33% 8 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 10,701 14,073 -24% 9 Maruti Suzuki Alto 10443 17303 -40% 10 Tata Punch 10132 0 – 11 Hyundai i10 Grand 9123 11540 -21% 12 Maruti Suzuki Swift 8898 18316 -51% 13 Hyundai Venue 8392 11245 -25% 14 Mahindra Bolero 7686 6152 25% 15 Kia Seltos 7506 8086 -7% 16 Maruti Suzuki Celerio 7066 367 1825% 17 Maruti Suzuki S Presso 6694 7738 -13% 18 Toyota Innova Crysta 6351 3600 76% 19 Kia Carens 5754 0 – 20 Kia Sonet 5404 7724 -30% 21 Tata Tiago 5062 6656 -24% 22 Hyundai i20 Elite 4707 5002 -6% 23 Mahindra XUV700 4494 – – 24 Honda Amaze 4467 3920 14% 25 Maruti Suzuki XL6 4366 3373 29%

At the second place is another veteran from Maruti’s stable and that is the Ertiga. With a 72% year-on-year growth, the MPV continues to be a crowd-favourite mass-mover.

The Tata Nexon again emerged as the best-selling Tata model and was also the best-selling compact SUV for April 2022. Tata had 2 models in the top 10 list and that are the Nexon and the Punch. The Punch is at the 10th number after selling 10,132 units last month while the Nexon is at the third position on the list with a whopping 94% year-on-year growth. It is to be noted that Tata averaged 9,555 units per model which is more than Hyundai’s numbers!

The Tata Tiago also made to the top 25 list and secured the 21st position after selling 5062 units in April 2022.

As per the top 25 list, utility vehicles dominated the space with 13 models – 8 SUVs and 5 MUVs and a combined volume of 1.1 lakh units.

At 1825%, the car with the highest year-on-year growth is the Maruti Suzuki Celerio on the 16th spot. The steepest decline is noted by the Maruti Suzuki Swift at -51%.