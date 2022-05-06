scorecardresearch

Top 25 selling cars in India for April 2022: Nexon, WagonR in the top 3

Maruti Suzuki made up for 52% of the volumes in the top 25 list with the WagonR taking the first spot.

Written by Arushi Rawat
For the month of April 2022, there are 11 models from Maruti, 4 from Hyundai, 3 from Tata & Kia and 2 from Mahindra! The top 25 selling cars list contributed for about 75% of the cars sold in April 2022. And since we are taking about contributions here, Maruti Suzuki made up for 52% of the volumes in the top 25 with the WagonR taking the first spot. It sold 17,766 units in April 2022 as compared to 18,656 units sold in April 2021.

2022 Maruti Suzuki WagonR
RankOEMModelApr’22Apr’21Y-o-Y
1Maruti SuzukiWagonR17,76618,656-5%
2Maruti SuzukiErtiga14,8898,64472%
3TataNexon13,4716,93894%
4Hyundai Creta12651124632%
5Maruti SuzukiVitara Brezza11764112205%
6Maruti SuzukiEeco1115411469-3%
7Maruti SuzukiBaleno10,93816,384-33%
8Maruti SuzukiDzire10,70114,073-24%
9Maruti Suzuki Alto1044317303-40%
10TataPunch101320
11Hyundaii10 Grand912311540-21%
12Maruti SuzukiSwift889818316-51%
13HyundaiVenue839211245-25%
14MahindraBolero7686615225%
15KiaSeltos75068086-7%
16Maruti SuzukiCelerio70663671825%
17Maruti SuzukiS Presso66947738-13%
18ToyotaInnova Crysta6351360076%
19KiaCarens57540
20KiaSonet54047724-30%
21TataTiago50626656-24%
22Hyundaii20 Elite47075002-6%
23MahindraXUV7004494
24HondaAmaze4467392014%
25Maruti SuzukiXL64366337329%
At the second place is another veteran from Maruti’s stable and that is the Ertiga. With a 72% year-on-year growth, the MPV continues to be a crowd-favourite mass-mover. 

Tata Nexon Royal Blue

The Tata Nexon again emerged as the best-selling Tata model and was also the best-selling compact SUV for April 2022. Tata had 2 models in the top 10 list and that are the Nexon and the Punch. The Punch is at the 10th number after selling 10,132 units last month while the Nexon is at the third position on the list with a whopping 94% year-on-year growth. It is to be noted that Tata averaged 9,555 units per model which is more than Hyundai’s numbers!

The Tata Tiago also made to the top 25 list and secured the 21st position after selling 5062 units in April 2022. 

As per the top 25 list, utility vehicles dominated the space with 13 models – 8 SUVs and 5 MUVs and a combined volume of 1.1 lakh units.  

At 1825%, the car with the highest year-on-year growth is the Maruti Suzuki Celerio on the 16th spot. The steepest decline is noted by the Maruti Suzuki Swift at -51%. 

