Top 10 selling cars in December 2022 – Baleno, Ertiga, Nexon

Let’s take a look at the top 10 selling cars in India for December 2022.

Written by Arushi Rawat
Three OEMs have accounted for all the top 10 selling cars in December 2022 in India – Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hyundai. The list has 5 SUVs/MUVs, 3 hatchbacks and only one sedan reflecting the market preference, clear as a crystal. Let’s take a deep dive into it. 

RankOEMModelDec’22Dec’21Y-o-Y
1Maruti SuzukiBaleno16,93214,45817%
2Maruti SuzukiErtiga12,27311,8404%
3Maruti SuzukiSwift12,06115,661-23%
4TataNexon12,05312,899-7%
5Maruti SuzukiDzire11,99710,63313%
6Maruti SuzukiVitara Brezza11,2009,53118%
7TataPunch10,5868,00832%
8Maruti SuzukiEeco10,5819,16515%
9HyundaiCreta10,2057,60934%
10Maruti SuzukiWagonR10,18119,728-48%

Maruti Suzuki

maruti suzuki grand vitara cng
Maruti Suzuki’s latest SUV, the Grand Vitara sold 6,171 units in December 2022.

Maruti Suzuki has sold 1,12,010 units in December 2022 to be the top-selling OEM for the month. It recorded the largest market share at 40.7% for the same month. However, both figures have reported a decline as on December 21, the company sold 1,23,016 units (a decline of 8.9%) and the market share last year at the same time stood at 48.4% (a decline of 7.7%).

Nevertheless, Maruti Suzuki has 7 cars in the top 10 selling list with Baleno topping the charts. The hatchback sold 16,932 units in December 2022 recording a year-on-year growth of 17%. For this month, two of the company’s most popular products WagonR and Alto have dropped to the 10th and 11th position respectively recording Y-o-Y sales figures of -48% and -23% respectively. In the previous month, Alto was the third-most-selling car. 

It is to be noted that Maruti Suzuki’s latest SUV, the Grand Vitara sold 6,171 units in December 2022 and is 16th on the list above the Seltos (5,995 units), XUV700 (5,623 units)  and the Hyryder (4,201 units).

Tata Motors

Tata-Motors-December-Discounts
Out of 7 cars in Tata’s portfolio, two have made it to the top 10 list for December 2022.

Indian automobile manufacturer Tata Motors has recorded a growth of 13.4% after selling 40,045 units in December 2022 against 35,300 units in the year-ago period. 

Out of the 7 cars in its portfolio, two have made it to the top 10 list at the 4th and 7th position respectively. The Tata Nexon has sold 12,052 units in December 2022 and recorded a decline of 7% in Y-o-Y sales. The Punch has recorded a growth of 32% after selling 10,586 units in December 2022 against 8,008 units in the year-ago period. The Tata Tiago sold 6,052 units in December 2022 recording a growth of 65% over the previous year (Dec’21).

Hyundai

Top 3, best selling, mid-size SUVs, September, Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Scorpio, Kia Seltos
Hyundai Creta’s rival, the Vitara Brezza sold 1,000 more units in December 2022.

Hyundai arrives on the list at the 9th position with Creta. In December 2022, Creta sold 10,205 units recording a growth of 34% over the previous year as it sold 7,609 units in December 2021. Creta’s archnemesis, the Vitara Brezza sold 11,200 units in the same time period, and took the 6th position on the list. 

Hyundai sold a total of 38,831 units in December 2022 recording a growth of 20.2%. Hyundai’s market share for December 2022 is at 14.1% whereas for Tata it is recorded at 14.6%.

First published on: 10-01-2023 at 02:12:16 pm