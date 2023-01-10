Top 10 selling cars in December 2022 – Baleno, Ertiga, Nexon

Let’s take a look at the top 10 selling cars in India for December 2022.

Three OEMs have accounted for all the top 10 selling cars in December 2022 in India – Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hyundai. The list has 5 SUVs/MUVs, 3 hatchbacks and only one sedan reflecting the market preference, clear as a crystal. Let’s take a deep dive into it.

Rank OEM Model Dec’22 Dec’21 Y-o-Y 1 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 16,932 14,458 17% 2 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga 12,273 11,840 4% 3 Maruti Suzuki Swift 12,061 15,661 -23% 4 Tata Nexon 12,053 12,899 -7% 5 Maruti Suzuki Dzire 11,997 10,633 13% 6 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 11,200 9,531 18% 7 Tata Punch 10,586 8,008 32% 8 Maruti Suzuki Eeco 10,581 9,165 15% 9 Hyundai Creta 10,205 7,609 34% 10 Maruti Suzuki WagonR 10,181 19,728 -48%

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki’s latest SUV, the Grand Vitara sold 6,171 units in December 2022.

Maruti Suzuki has sold 1,12,010 units in December 2022 to be the top-selling OEM for the month. It recorded the largest market share at 40.7% for the same month. However, both figures have reported a decline as on December 21, the company sold 1,23,016 units (a decline of 8.9%) and the market share last year at the same time stood at 48.4% (a decline of 7.7%).

Nevertheless, Maruti Suzuki has 7 cars in the top 10 selling list with Baleno topping the charts. The hatchback sold 16,932 units in December 2022 recording a year-on-year growth of 17%. For this month, two of the company’s most popular products WagonR and Alto have dropped to the 10th and 11th position respectively recording Y-o-Y sales figures of -48% and -23% respectively. In the previous month, Alto was the third-most-selling car.

It is to be noted that Maruti Suzuki’s latest SUV, the Grand Vitara sold 6,171 units in December 2022 and is 16th on the list above the Seltos (5,995 units), XUV700 (5,623 units) and the Hyryder (4,201 units).

Tata Motors

Out of 7 cars in Tata’s portfolio, two have made it to the top 10 list for December 2022.

Indian automobile manufacturer Tata Motors has recorded a growth of 13.4% after selling 40,045 units in December 2022 against 35,300 units in the year-ago period.

Out of the 7 cars in its portfolio, two have made it to the top 10 list at the 4th and 7th position respectively. The Tata Nexon has sold 12,052 units in December 2022 and recorded a decline of 7% in Y-o-Y sales. The Punch has recorded a growth of 32% after selling 10,586 units in December 2022 against 8,008 units in the year-ago period. The Tata Tiago sold 6,052 units in December 2022 recording a growth of 65% over the previous year (Dec’21).

Hyundai

Hyundai Creta’s rival, the Vitara Brezza sold 1,000 more units in December 2022.

Hyundai arrives on the list at the 9th position with Creta. In December 2022, Creta sold 10,205 units recording a growth of 34% over the previous year as it sold 7,609 units in December 2021. Creta’s archnemesis, the Vitara Brezza sold 11,200 units in the same time period, and took the 6th position on the list.

Hyundai sold a total of 38,831 units in December 2022 recording a growth of 20.2%. Hyundai’s market share for December 2022 is at 14.1% whereas for Tata it is recorded at 14.6%.