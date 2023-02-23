scorecardresearch

Top 10 car discounts in February – Tata, Mahindra, Hyundai

Written by Arushi Rawat
2023 has begun with a slew of discounts from a wide range of carmakers including Tata, Mahindra and Jeep. The discounts range from Rs. 1 lakh and go up to Rs. 2.5-lakh depending on the brand and model. It is to be noted that the discounts may vary depending on the city and dealerships. 

Jeep discounts February 2023

As per the company website, the Jeep Meridian SUV is available at a starting price of Rs.27.75 lakh and the Compass for Rs. 20.99 lakh for just February. Some dealerships in Delhi are offering benefits upto Rs. 2.5 lakh on the Meridian and benefits of Rs. 1.7 lakh for the Compass as well. The Meridian rivals the Toyota Fortuner, Skoda Kodiaq and Volkswagen Tiguan in the Indian market. 

Tata discounts February 2023

The Tata Safari SUV is attracting benefits of Rs. 1.25 lakh via some dealers in Delhi NCR. Recently, Tata Motors launched new Red Dark editions of the Nexon, Harrier and Safari with new features, a larger touchscreen system and ADAS.

Top 10 car discounts in February

Jeep MeridianRs. 2.5 lakh 
Jeep Compass Rs. 1.7 lakh
Tata SafariRs. 1.25 lakh
Skoda Kushaq,VW Taigun Rs. 1.25 lakh
Tata Harrier Rs. 1.2 lakh
Hyundai AlcazarRs. 1.2 lakh
Kia Seltos Rs. 1.07 lakh
Mahindra TharRs. 1 lakh
Honda CityRs. 70,000- 1 lakh
Hyundai VernaRs. 1 lakh

Mahindra Thar discounted for February 2023

Mahindra has a slew of cars with long waiting lists and quite surprisingly, it is offering one of its best-sellers, the Thar SUV with a discount of Rs. 1 lakh. The Thar is available at a starting price of rs. 9.9 lakh and is offered in both rear-wheel drive and four-wheel drive versions. The discounted version is the Thar petrol AT 4WD. Benefits include cash discounts, corporate discount and accessories package worth Rs. 60,000. 

Hyundai Verna, Honda City and even the Kia Seltos are slated for updates this year, thus some of its MY 2022 trims offer discounts.

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 14:47 IST