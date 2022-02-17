Tata Safari Adventure Persona gets new colour and more features

The Tata Safari Adventure Persona is now available in a new Orcus White colour and gets more features. Prices of the Tata Safari Adventure Persona edition start at Rs 20.99 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Motors has introduced a new colour scheme for the Safari Adventure Persona edition. The all-new Tata Safari was launched in India early last year. This SUV is offered in several unique editions, including Dark, Gold, and Adventure Persona. Hitherto, the Adventure Persona edition was available in a sole Tropical Mist shade. But now, the company is offering it in a new Orcus White colour too along with some new features.

The Adventure Persona edition of the new Tata Safari gets a piano black grille with black ‘Safari’ lettering on the bonnet and roof rails, charcoal grey skid plates, and 18-inch charcoal grey alloy wheels. On the inside, this three-row SUV sports Earthy Brown Benecke Kaliko upholstery with subtle black inserts. Tata Motors is now offering all the goodies of the Safari Dark & Gold edition in the Adventure Persona edition too.

Watch Video | Tata Safari Dark Edition:

It features an 8.8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a 7.0-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats on the first and second rows of seats (only on the 6-seater versions), a wireless smartphone charger, an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, JBL sound system, and many more. Powering the Tata Safari is a 2.0-litre diesel engine that churns out 167 hp of power and 350 Nm of peak torque.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The new Tata Safari is currently priced in India between Rs 14.99 lakh – Rs 23.29 lakh, while its Adventure Persona edition retails between Rs 20.99 lakh – Rs 23.29 lakh, all prices ex-showroom Delhi. The Tata Safari rivals the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, Mahindra XUV700, etc.

Also Read: 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno leaked: Here’s how it looks inside-out

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.