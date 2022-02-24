Tata Punch SUV sales cross 32,000 mark within four months of launch

Tata Motors has sold more than 32,000 units of the Punch sub-compact SUV within four months of its launch. The Tata Punch is currently priced in India between Rs 5.64 lakh – Rs 8.98 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Motors launched the all-new Tata Punch sub-compact SUV in the Indian market in October last year (October 18, 2021). Now, within four months of its official launch, the company has managed to sell more than 32,000 units of this sub-compact SUV. “The Punch has cumulatively sold 32,000 units within four months of launch,” Rajan Amba, Vice President, Sales, Marketing & Customer Care, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles, told FE.

The Tata Punch sits below the Nexon in Tata’s portfolio and it is the smallest sports utility vehicle in the company’s India line-up. Moreover, it is based on the company’s ALFA-ARC platform (same as the Altroz) and draws design inspiration from the Tata Harrier. Tata Motors is offering the Punch in seven colour shades. They are – Atomic Orange, Calypso Red, Daytona Grey, Meteor Bronze, Orcus White, Tornado Blue, and Tropical Mist.

In addition, the Tata Punch is now available in the Kaziranga Edition version too for its top-spec Creative trim. Powering this sub-compact SUV is a 1.2-litre, three-cylinder, naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 84.8 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and an AMT. It also gets an engine start/stop functionality to boost the fuel economy of the SUV.

The Tata Punch is offered in India in four trim levels. They are – Pure, Adventure, Accomplished and Creative. The prices of this sub-compact SUV start at Rs 5.64 lakh and they go up to Rs 8.98 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. In terms of market positioning, Tata Punch doesn’t have any direct rivals in India. However, indirectly it rivals the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis, Mahindra KUV100 NXT, Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, etc.

