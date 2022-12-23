Tata Punch EV India launch in 2023: Most affordable electric SUV?

The all-new Tata Punch EV is expected to go on sale in India next year. Upon launch, it might turn out to be the most affordable electric SUV in the country.

Tata Motors is currently the leading EV manufacturer in India. The company started its electric journey with the launch of the Nexon EV followed by the electrified versions of the Tigor and Tiago. Now, Tata Motors is gearing up to introduce its second electric SUV. The all-new Tata Punch EV is expected to go on sale in India next year.

Tata Punch EV: What to expect?

In terms of design, one can expect the Punch EV to resemble its ICE counterpart. However, there might be some subtle changes for a distinctive electrified appeal. The Punch EV will slot between the Tiago and the Nexon in the company’s EV portfolio. Also, one can expect it to be more feature-rich than its petrol versions.

Tata Punch EV: Battery and range

The upcoming Punch EV will be Tata’s first electric car to be based on the ALFA platform. It is expected to get a 25 kWh battery pack and offer a driving range of around 250 to 300 km on a single charge. This electric SUV will have fast charging capabilities as well.

Tata Punch EV: Price and rivals

The all-new Tata Punch EV is expected to be priced from Rs 10 lakh, ex-showroom. Upon launch, it might turn out to be the most affordable electric SUV in the country. The Punch EV won’t have any direct competitors in the Indian market but it will take on the Nexon EV and the XUV400 to a certain extent.

