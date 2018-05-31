Tata Motors to deploy 1000 electric vehicles in Maharashtra: Flags off electric Tata Tigor in Mumbai

Tata Motors and the State Government of Maharashtra has signed a MoU to deploy 1000 electric vehicles in the state. Tata Motors will provide both passenger and commercial EVs in the state and will also facilitate setting up of EV Charging Stations in the State. This new partnership gives a huge boost to Maharashtra Electric Vehicle Policy 2018 and is a big step towards adopting e-mobility. Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis along with Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors also flagged off 5 Tata Tigor electric cars at the Gateway of India, Mumbai. These vehicles were provided by Tata Motors to EESL as part of its tender.

Guenter Butschek further commented, “Tata Motors is committed to the Government’s vision of e-mobility in India. We are excited to join forces with the Government of Maharashtra towards this endeavour. We are uniquely positioned to leverage the strength of our group companies to create an EV ecosystem. With our ready portfolio of EV offerings across our passenger and commercial vehicles, we are geared up to meet future requirements beyond the current tender commitments.”

Tata Motors will develop charging infrastructure in Mumbai in partnership with Tata Power.

Praveer Sinha, CEO & Managing Director, Tata Power commented, “We are committed to making Maharashtra EV ready and to the Government’s ambition of providing green technology solutions. We are happy to partner with Tata Motors to deliver on the Government and Group’s vision of reducing India’s carbon footprint and enabling the customers with a sustainable future. We are happy to present Maharashtra with various electric vehicle charging stations that cover the wide expanse of the State. With these installations, Tata Power continues to pursue sustainable practices by using technology to provide Maharashtra customers access to energy-efficient options with ease.”

Tata Motors further confirmed that the company has completed the production of 250 Tigor electric cars as a part of the tenter it was rewarded by EESL. The company has initiated the execution of phase 2 orders.

"Today’s delivery of 5 Tigor EVs by EESL to the Maharashtra Government has effectively paved way for connecting our aspirations in the e-mobility space with the Government’s vision. With Tigor EV, we have begun our journey in boosting e-mobility and will offer a full range of electric vehicles to the Indian customers. We continue to work in a collaborative manner to facilitate faster adoption of electric vehicles and to build a sustainable future for India,” Guenter Butschek added.