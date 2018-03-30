Tata Motors partners with Wabco to develop safety technologies in Commercial Vehicles

Indian automaker Tata Motors has partnered with auto component manufacturer Wabco India to offer safety technologies in its commercial vehicles.Through this collaboration, the company becomes the first OEM (original equipment manufacturer) to provide a range of safety technologies in its vehicles, including electronic stability control, automatic traction control, hill start aid, collision mitigation system and lane departure warning system, the auto major said in a statement.

"The introduction of advanced driver assistance system solutions is yet another example of how well we understand our customers and offer solutions that will benefit operators and drivers through cutting-edge safety capabilities which help reduce the risk of accidents," Tata Motors President - Commercial Vehicles Girish Wagh said.Tata Motors highly values Wabco's global technology leadership and ongoing commitment to strengthen the safety performance of the company's medium and heavy commercial vehicles, he added.

Working in collaboration with WABCO India, Tata Motors will implement WABCO’s technologies which have been optimized for India’s operating conditions. Designed to help mitigate some of the most common causes of accidents involving commercial vehicles, advanced driver assistance system solutions enhance vehicle safety, driver comfort and effectiveness. Through this partnership, Tata Motors becomes the first OEM to provide a host of specific safety technologies in their vehicles, including Electronic Stability Control (ESC), Automatic Traction Control (ATC), Hill Start Aid (HSA), a Collision Mitigation System (CMS) and a Lane Departure Warning System (LDWS).

"Helping us deliver sustained value for our customers, we will continue to partner with Wabco to develop industry-leading safety and efficiency technologies," Wagh said.

Speaking about the partnership P. Kaniappan, WABCO India Managing Director, added, “We are proud to continue our strong partnership with Tata Motors with the introduction of WABCO’s industry-leading portfolio of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems to India’s dynamic growth market. As a global technology leader, WABCO is delighted to support Tata Motors with innovative and pioneering technologies that deliver sustained and differentiating value.

Research conducted by India’s Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Indian expressway and highway accidents reveals that the majority of road fatalities are caused by loss of vehicle control resulting in rear-end collisions, unintended road departures and vehicle rollovers. Helping to reduce driver error, Collision Mitigation Systems, Lane Departure Warning Systems and Electronic Stability Control will significantly enhance commercial vehicle safety on India’s roads.