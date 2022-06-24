Tata Motors collaborates with Amity University, UP to award MTech degree in EV technology

The homegrown automobile manufacturer will provide a master’s in technology degree in EV technology to its employees working at the Lucknow plant.

Tata Motors has collaborated with the campus of Amity University, Uttar Pradesh Lucknow to enhance employees’ technical skills with an aim to make them ready for the future. The homegrown automobile manufacturer will provide a master’s in technology degree in EV technology to its employees working at the Lucknow plant. This company-sponsored program aims at enhancing employees’ technical skills while aiming to bridge the skill gaps that prevail in the automotive industry.

As per the company, the MTech degree programme will impart knowledge & skill requisite for the automotive manufacturing industry. Employees enrolled for the M-Tech program will undergo training that is designed in two parts – technical orientation delivered through theoretical and practical sessions to be conducted at Tata Motors Campus and Amity University, Uttar Pradesh Lucknow Campus respectively. The course comprises of 4 semesters, spread over 2 years, which will culminate in 6 month comprehensive industrial project. These employees will be mentored and guided by industry leaders and will engage in practice sessions that entail significant business projects. Further to periodic assessment and on successful completion of the program, a certificate will be awarded by Amity University, Uttar Pradesh Lucknow Campus.

According to Mr. Ravindra Kumar G.P., President & CHRO, Tata Motors, said, “This association with Amity University, Uttar Pradesh Lucknow Campus will not only provide our employees a pathway for career growth and skills development but will help us build a future-ready workforce. With Tata Motors making significant investments in electric vehicles, this course will only enable our employees to keep up with the pace of technological advancement and have a deeper grasp of EV technology transition and other cutting-edge technologies.”

According to Prof. (Dr.) Sunil Dhaneshwar, Pro Vice Chancellor, Amity University, Uttar Pradesh Lucknow Campus said, “This mutually beneficial initiative will lead to a rich exchange of knowledge and will allow students to align with the latest industry practices. This program will help us develop a talent pool that would have an edge, equipped with advanced knowledge, and a narrowing skills gap.”