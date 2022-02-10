Tata Altroz Dark Edition gets two new variants: Priced from Rs 7.96 lakh

Tata Altroz Dark Edition is now available in two new variants, namely XT and XZ+ (diesel). The prices of the Tata Altroz Dark Edition start in India at Rs 7.96 lakh, ex-showroom.

Tata Motors is celebrating the second anniversary of the Altroz with the introduction of two new Dark Edition variants. The carmaker first launched the Altroz Dark Edition in July last year. But, it was offered only in the top-spec XZ+ petrol variants. Now, the company has expanded the Dark Edition range to the mid-spec XT trim and the top-spec XZ+ diesel variant. The introductory prices of the new Tata Altroz Dark Edition start in India at Rs 7.96 lakh, ex-showroom.

Talking about the changes, the XT variant of the Altroz Dark Edition is finished in a Cosmo Dark paint scheme and features blacked-out elements. Moreover, this premium hatchback gets dark tinted hyper-style wheels (not alloys), and #DARK badging. On the inside, the Altroz XT Dark Edition gets an all-black cabin, new perforated leatherette seats, rear armrest, height-adjustable driver seat, rear headrest, front adjustable seat belts, leather-wrapped steering wheel, etc.

Tata Motors has also updated the Altroz XZ+ Dark Edition with the inclusion of two new safety features, namely Brake Sway Control and TPMS (Tyre Pressure Monitoring System). Talking about the powertrain, Tata Altroz is offered in India with three engine options. It gets a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor, a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. Transmission options include a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

The Tata Altroz was first launched in India in January 2020 and since then more than 1.2 lakh units of this premium hatchback have been sold in the country. The company has now launched the Altroz XT Dark Edition at an introductory starting price of Rs 7.96 lakh, ex-showroom, while the detailed prices of the new Dark Edition range will be revealed soon. Bookings for the same are now open at all authorized Tata Motors dealerships across the country.

