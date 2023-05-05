Tata Altroz CNG vs Maruti Baleno CNG – Price, specs, features comparison

According to reports, the Altroz CNG will offer the best in-class bootspace of 210 litres.

Tata Motors is expanding its iCNG range in India and introducing the Altroz CNG soon. After an official debut at the 2023 Auto Expo, the Tata Altroz iCNG will get a bunch of first-in-segment features. Tata Motors has begun bookings for the hatchback against a token amount of Rs 21,000.

Tata Altroz CNG vs Baleno CNG: Engine and gearbox

Specification Altroz Baleno Engine 1.2-litre NA 1.2-litre NA Power 76 bhp 76.4 bhp Torque 97 Nm 98.5 Nm Gearbox 5-speed MT 5-speed MT

Both Tata Altroz CNG and Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG are powered by a 1.2-litre naturally aspirated engine that produces near-identical power and torque figures. The Baleno produces 76.4 bhp and 98.5 Nm of torque whereas the Altroz churns 76 bhp and 97 Nm. Both are offered with a 5-speed manual transmission. Neither of the hatchbacks (in CNG) offers an automatic transmission.

Tata Altroz CNG vs Baleno CNG: Features

Tata Altroz iCNG interior

Right off the bat, Tata Altroz is the most affordable CNG vehicle to come with a sunroof. According to a leaked brochure, the Altroz CNG will be available in six variants — XE, XM+, XM+ (S), XZ, XZ+ (S) and XZ+ O (S). Three of the total 6 trims namely – XM+ (S), XZ+ (S) and XZ+ O (S) will offer a sunroof along with voice assist.

According to reports, the Altroz CNG will offer the best-in-class boot space of 210 litres.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno interior

The Altroz CNG will also get a 7-inch infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, eight speakers music system, a connected car tech and wireless phone charger. The hatchback will be adept with What3Words navigation. Additionally, it also gets an engine start-stop push button, rear air condition vents, steering mounted controls, height adjustable driver’s seat, electrically foldable ORVMs, front and rear USB ports and climate control.

Click here to find out what features the Baleno CNG miss over the Tata Altroz CNG.

Tata Altroz CNG vs Baleno CNG : Mileage

Model Altroz Baleno CNG Mileage N.A. 30.61 km/kg

Tata Altroz CNG vs Baleno CNG : Price