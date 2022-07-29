Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport revealed: In video

The Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport gets a matte black rock slider that protects the bodywork from dents and works as a side-step as well. It also gets a black roof with a carrier and four tow hooks.

While India awaits the Jimny, Suzuki has launched the Jimny Sierra 4-Sport in the Latin American market. This more off-road-focused version of the Jimny will carry the same powertrain and will be limited to just 100 units. To butch it up, the rugged SUV gets off-road tyres, and a snorkel that improves its water wading capacity to 600mm.

Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport: Design

In terms of equipment, the Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport gets a matte black rock slider that protects the bodywork from dents and works as a side-step as well. It also gets a black roof with a carrier and four tow hooks – two at the front and two at the rear. Due to the new skid plates, the 4Sport’s approach and departure angles have been reduced from 37 degrees to 31 degrees and 49 degrees to 40 degrees, respectively. The figures are in comparison to the standard model. On top of it, this limited edition model also has new Pirelli MTR off-road tyres, 15-inch alloy wheels, new side mouldings and black 4Sport badging on the doors.

Inside, when compared to the standard model, the Suzuki Jimny Sierra 4Sport gets AC vents and gear-shifter surrounded by blue highlights. It also gets new seats with blue stitching and accents along with 4Sport emboss on the front seats and a 4Sport badge on the passenger side of the dashboard.

Suzuki Jimny India launch?

It is improbable for the 4Sport to make it to India, Suzuki is readying the 5-door version of the Jimny for our domestic market. It is likely to debut at the 2023 Auto Expo.

For India, the Suzuki Jimny will be powered by a 1.5-litre K15C petrol engine with a mild-hybrid technology. It will be paired to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.