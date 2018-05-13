Sunny Leone Birthday: Bollywood sensation’s luxury car collection is truly hot!

Sunny Leone has created herself an image in the Bollywood industry that some find controversial owing to its roots. But, if you ask the educated young people in our country, they love how unapologetic and fearless Sunny really has been. Today, the Bollywood sensation celebrates her 37th birthday and like we always are highly interested in a celebrity's collection of cars and bikes, what better day to talk about them than on their birthday. Sunny Leone is being featured here because a) we'd like to wish her a very happy birthday and b) and more importantly, she happens to have a brilliant car collection.

Maserati Ghibli

While brands like BMW and Mercedes-Benz are incredibly popular with celebrities in India, Maserati hasn't really been the first choice for many. But, Sunny Leone seems to have a thing for Maserati as she now owns two of them and the Maserati Ghibli is the latest addition. Sunny bought hers in October last year. The Ghibli, which used to be a grand tourer now has been transformed into a full-size four-door saloon. It gets a twin charged V6 petrol engine that puts out to the tune of 330 hp. Price tag? A mere (with a sarcastic tone) Rs 1.14 crore.

Maserati Quattroporte

Maserati Quattroporte is styled and designed with a superb balance of elegance and power. It gets a 3-litre diesel engine that puts out 275 bhp and 600 Nm of torque. The Quattroporte was gifted to Sunny by her husband Daniel Weber, who paid Rs 1.44 crore for it. Here's to wishing more women can get husbands like him.

BMW 7-Series

The 7-Series is the flagship luxury saloon in the BMW's lineup and is the first choice for many rich and famous in the country. If not famous, they definitely are rich for it comes with a hefty price tag of Rs 1.17 crore. It gets a 6-litre petrol engine churning out 544 bhp and 750 Nm of torque mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. BMW 7-Series a lot more beyond a 0-100 km/h time of five seconds. It comes packed with tech like massaging seats and loads more. This was also a gift to Sunny by her husband.

Audi A5

Picture gallery: From Priyanka Chopra to Sunny Leone: Car collections of Bollywood actresses

Also read: Sunny Leone buys a Maserati Ghibli: Other cars she owns, proves she’s an enthusiast behind the pretty face

Audi A5 gets a 3.0-litre top-of-the-line TFSI V6 supercharged engine that makes 272 bhp and 400 Nm of torque, which helps it do 0-100 km/h in a time below six seconds. Sunny apparently owns the A5 in the US. The A5 is the cheapest car is Sunny Leone's car collection and well, it's price at Rs 55.48 lakh.