2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift launch tomorrow: All details

French carmaker Citroen recently teased the facelift of its C5 Aircross and now it has been confirmed that the SUV will launched in India tomorrow, on 7th September. 1. It was Citroen’s first product for India and the facelift model made its global debut in January this year.

The 2022 C5 Aircross facelift features redesigned daytime running lights, reshaped bumper, new headlights and taillamps along with new alloy wheels.

On the inside, the facelifted Citroen C5 Aircross gets a bunch of new features. The SUV sports a new layout for the dashboard with a free-standing 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system. It will get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. Moreover, the C5 Aircross gets new AC vents, better cushioning for seats with 15mm additional padding and heating & cooling functions.

The India-spec Citroen C5 Aircross is currently powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine that develops 175 bhp and 400 Nm of peak torque while being mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. It will continue to be offered in the same state of tune despite being offered with different options abroad. Upon launch, the 2022 Citroen C5 Aircross Facelift will rival the likes of the new-gen Hyundai Tucson, Jeep Compass, Volkswagen Tiguan, etc.