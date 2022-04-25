Smartworld Developers organise all women supercar rally in Gurugram

Over 100 women from Delhi NCR participated in this rally including the Co-Founder of Smartworld and the Founder of Queens Drive.

Smartworld Developers in association with Big Boy Toyz organised a one-of-its-kind all-women super-car rally in Gurugram called the Queens Drive. The event witnessed women get behind the wheels of luxurious automobile marvels from Rolls Royce, Lamborghini, Ferrari, BMW, Mercedes-AMG, Bentley, Porsche, Audi and more .



The aptly named Queen’s drive was flagged off from Smartworld Sales Gallery at Sector 62, Gurgaon, and proceeded towards Golf Course Road, via the scenic Gwal Pahadi Road before returning to the Gallery. Over 100 women from Delhi NCR participated in this rally including the Co-Founder of Smartworld Mrs. Aishwarya Bansal. The Founder of Queens Drive, Mrs. Ritika Jain Ahuja, drove a Bentley GT Continental.

Talking about the initiative, Mrs. Aishwarya Bansal said, “Driving a car symbolizes freedom and courage to take risks afterall cars are not only toys for men. Smartworld Developers believes in empowering women to chase their dreams and give them wings to achieve it. Each one of the women participating in the Queen’s Drive is a strong, self fuelled and successful woman who believes in going that extra mile to help young women by igniting the spark of self confidence, esteem and opportunity to be lead a life they look up to and aspire.”



Queens Drive Club is India’s first all-women supercar club, recently launched by Ritika Jatin Ahuja – Founder of the Queens Drive Club and COO of BBT.