Skoda Slavia India launch on February 28: Bookings open

The prices of the all-new Skoda Slavia will be revealed on February 22 and March 3, 2022, for the 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI variants respectively. Pre-bookings for the same are already open.

Skoda Auto India is gearing up to launch its all-new premium mid-size sedan, Skoda Slavia. The company has today announced that the prices of the 1.0-litre TSI variants of the Slavia will be revealed on February 28, 2022. However, the prices of the 1.5-litre TSI variants will be disclosed on March 3, 2022. Skoda has also announced that the test drives and customer deliveries of the Slavia will begin from the launch day itself while pre-bookings for the same are already open.

Despite the industry challenges, I am happy to share that we are delivering on our committed timelines for the launch of both, the 1.0 L and 1.5 L #ŠKODASLAVIA. Test-drives and Customer deliveries to commence with the respective launch dates. pic.twitter.com/QDF2Y9Olzb — Zac Hollis (@Zac_Hollis_) February 10, 2022

The new Skoda Slavia is the second product from the house of this Czech carmaker under the Volkswagen Group’s new India 2.0 project. It shares its underpinnings and mechanicals with the Kushaq and will replace the Rapid in the company’s India line-up. In terms of dimensions, the Slavia is considerably bigger than the outgoing Rapid. Moreover, with a width of 1,752 mm, it is the widest sedan in its segment and also offers a class-leading wheelbase of 2,651 mm.

Talking about powertrain options, the Skoda Slavia is offered with two engine options. The first one is a 1.0-litre TSI motor that develops 113 hp and 178 Nm, mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed torque-converter AT. It also gets a 1.5-litre TSI engine that churns out 148 hp of maximum power and 250 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed manual gearbox and a 7-speed DSG. Upon launch, the Slavia will be the most powerful sedan in its segment.

In terms of features, it gets a two-spoke steering wheel, a 10-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, a fully digital instrument cluster, an electric sunroof, six airbags, etc. Pre-bookings for the new Skoda Slavia are already open and one can book it online on Skoda’s website or offline by visiting their nearest Skoda dealership by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000. It will rival the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

