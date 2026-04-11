Skoda Kushaq vs VW Taigun: New 8-Speed Automatic & Features Compared

Skoda ahead in premium touches; VW in styling, branding

On April 9, Volkswagen unveiled the new Taigun – this midsize SUV shares engines, gearboxes, and platform with Skoda’s new Kushaq, launched on March 21, but deep down both are as similar/different as chalk and cheese.

The similarities

Common DNA: Both are built on the made-for-India and robust MQB-A0-IN platform, giving them class-leading driving dynamics and 5-star Global NCAP safety ratings. The biggest mechanical update both have received is the 8-speed torque converter automatic transmission for the 1.0-litre TSI petrol engine (TSI stands for turbocharged), replacing the 6-speed unit.

Same engines: Both get two engine options – 1.0-litre TSI (85kW; 178Nm) and 1.5-litre TSI (110kW; 250Nm). The 1.5-litre engine in both cars gets active cylinder technology (ACT) – two of the four cylinders are shut during coasting to save fuel – and is paired exclusively with the 7-speed DSG gearbox (no manual gearbox option). Both also get rear disc brakes.

The differences

Design and appeal: The new Taigun looks like a baby Tayron R-Line, with its illuminated VW logo at the front and rear, and connected tail-lamps with sequential turn indicators. Two new colours introduced are Avocado Pearl and Steel Grey.

The Kushaq, although premium, is more on the rugged side, and three new colours introduced are Shimla Green, Steel Grey, and Cherry Red. Unlike the Taigun, the Kushaq also comes in the motorsport-inspired Monte Carlo trim, with red accents and blacked-out elements.

Cabin: Inside, there are barely any similarities. While the Kushaq gets segment-first rear-seat massager in the top trim – targeting chauffeur-driven owners – the Taigun appears to focus more on the driver, with its ventilated front seats and a 6-way electric driver seat. It also gets the ‘Hello Volkswagen’ voice assistant powered by Google Cloud’s Automotive AI Agent.

Also, while both cars get the 10.1-inch infotainment system and digital cockpit, the Taigun’s 10.25-inch Active Info Display with four configurable views stands out. Volkswagen has also made full LED performance headlamps with auto-levelling standard across the entire Taigun range.

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But VW will command a premium

Although prices of the Taigun will be announced soon, automotive analysts told FE that these will be slightly more than the Kushaq – priced from Rs 10.69 lakh to Rs 17.89 lakh for the 1.0-litre TSI variants, and from Rs 18.79 lakh to Rs 18.99 lakh for the 1.5-litre TSI (Monte Carlo trim). “The premium is justified by Volkswagen’s positioning as a higher-end brand than Skoda,” an analyst said. “We must also remember that the Taigun traditionally has included a higher level of standard equipment, and the cost of hardware such as illuminated logos also adds up.”

Ultimately, Skoda appears to be ahead in premium touches, and Volkswagen in styling and branding.