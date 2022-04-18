Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo India launch on 9th May: What to expect?

The new Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition will be launched in India on May 9, 2022. This top-spec variant of the SUV is expected to get a bunch of cosmetic updates and new features.

Skoda Auto India is gearing up to launch the Monte Carlo Edition of the Kushaq in the country. The all-new Skoda Kushaq mid-size SUV was launched in India in June last year. Now, after almost a year of its official launch, the Czech carmaker will introduce its special top-spec trim. The upcoming Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition will be launched in India on May 9, 2022. It is expected to get a bunch of cosmetic updates and some new features.

Talking about the aesthetic changes, while the SUV will largely remain the same as its regular variants, it will feature Skoda’s signature red paint scheme, just like other Monte Carlo Editions in the past. It will also get sporty blacked-out elements, including an all-black grille, roof, and rear-view mirrors. Skoda will even emboss the ‘Monte Carlo’ badging on the SUV and it will feature new alloy wheels and larger 17-inch tyres too.

The sporty styling elements of the Kushaq Monte Carlo Edition will continue on the inside as it will get an all-black cabin with red accents and new upholstery. Being based on the top-spec Style trim, it will be loaded with all the bells and whistles and one new feature will be the inclusion of an all-digital instrument cluster. The powertrain options, however, will remain unchanged. It will get a 1.0-litre TSI unit that develops 113 hp and 178 Nm of torque.

The other engine option is a 1.5-litre TSI motor that churns out 148 hp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines will be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard and they will also get a 6-speed AT and a 7-speed DSG respectively. The Skoda Kushaq is currently priced between Rs 10.99 lakh – Rs 18.19 lakh, ex-showroom. One can expect the upcoming Monte Carlo Edition to charge a slight premium over their respective Style trim counterparts.

