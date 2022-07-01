Skoda Auto India sold 6,023 cars in June 2022, registering its highest-ever monthly sales. This Czech carmaker recorded a 721 per cent YoY growth in sales, thanks to the Slavia and Kushaq.

Skoda Auto India has revealed its sales figures for the month of June 2022. The Indian subsidiary of this Czech car manufacturer managed to sell 6,023 units in June this year, registering its highest-ever monthly sales. The company achieved a massive YoY growth of 721 per cent as in the same period last year, its sales stood at just 734 units.

It is worth mentioning that Skoda India’s January – June 2022 sales have already surpassed the sales of the entire 2021. Last year, the company recorded annual sales of 23,858 units while in the first six months of 2022 itself, Skoda sold 28,899 units. The company’s good sales performance can be attributed to new products like the Slavia sedan and the Kushaq SUV.

Commenting on the development, Zac Hollis, Brand Director, ŠKODA AUTO India, said, “Both our INDIA 2.0 products have entered the market in an extremely challenging backdrop. A global pandemic, intermittent lockdowns, economic upheaval, geopolitical instability, and now a continued semiconductor shortage upsetting supply chain. So, it’s an incredible achievement for all of us ŠKODA AUTO India to continue breaking and setting new sales records.”

He added, “It’s the result of all-round work from all our teams. Not just in terms of the product, but in terms of customer satisfaction, a wider, deeper penetration of our all new customer touchpoints and a series of consumer-centric service campaigns. Also playing a big role are our dealer partners who have done a stellar job. Together, we will ensure that 2022 will be our ‘Biggest Year’ in India.”

