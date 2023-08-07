SIAM releases Q1 data, Uttar Pradesh accounts for maximum two-wheeler sales

During April-June 2023, Maharashtra led the sales tally and sold the highest number of passenger vehicles.

Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) released Q1 data on State/UT wise sales of vehicles. This report includes ten states with highest sales of passenger vehicles, two-wheelers, commercial vehicles and three-wheelers. Uttar Pradesh topped the list with the highest vehicle sales during the April-June 2023 period, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu being the second and third respectively.

Passenger vehicles sales for Q1

Out of the total vehicles sold in India, 12 percent were sold in Maharashtra alone.

During April-June 2023, Maharashtra led the sales tally and sold the highest number of passenger vehicles. Out of the total vehicles sold in India, 12 percent were sold in Maharashtra alone, while Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka registered 10 percent and 8 percent of the total passenger vehicle sales respectively.

Two-wheeler sales for Q1

Uttar Pradesh sold 17 percent out of the aggregate two-wheeler sales across India, making it the top-seller among the other states. In Q1, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu sold 9 percent and 8 percent respectively in this category. Telegana grabbed the tenth position by contributing a share of 4 percent.

Commercial vehicle sales for Q1

Maharashtra has the highest number of sales in the commercial vehicle category with a share of 12 percent. The states to follow are Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu with 10 percent and 9 percent sales for Q1 respectively.