September 2022 car sales: Top 10 selling cars, Alto, Nexon, Creta

Echoing the never-ending craze for SUVs, we have the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon and the Hyundai Creta taking the 4th, 5th and 6th position on the table respectively.

The positive year-on-year (YoY) growth of all top 10 selling cars for the month of September 2022, in a glance, resonates with the all-time high passenger vehicle sales number for the month. As per sources, these figures reflect the industry’s positive sales growth with Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Hyundai taking the top three positions for the most-selling OEMs.

Rank OEM Model September ’22 sales September ’21 sales YoY Growth 1 Maruti Suzuki Alto 24,844 12,143 105% 2 Maruti Suzuki WagonR 20,078 7,632 163% 3 Maruti Suzuki Baleno 19,369 8,077 140% 4 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 15,445 1,874 724% 5 Tata Nexon 14,518 9,211 58% 6 Hyundai Creta 12,866 8,193 57% 7 Maruti Suzuki Eeco 12,697 7,844 62% 8 Tata Punch 12,251 – – 9 Maruti Suzuki Swift 11,988 2,520 376% 10 Hyundai Venue 11,033 7,924 39%

Maruti Suzuki continues to take the top spot with the Alto recording YoY growth of 105% after selling 24,844 units in September 2022. Last month it sold 12,143 units and was at the fifth position on this list. Read: Car sales: Top 25 selling cars in India for August 2022

At the third position, we have the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, two positions down from last month, after selling 19,369 units. In August 2022, Maruti sold 18,418 units of the Baleno.

Tata Motors is the second OEM on the list after Maruti Suzuki with the Nexon. It also has the Punch in the 8th position and a sale of 12,251 units for the same.