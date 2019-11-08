Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is the fire-breathing luxury SUV you might ever need

Rolls-Royce, two years ago, introduced its Black Badge models. Now, the company's first SUV, the Cullinan has joined the ranks. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge not only gets a new colour but also various other enhancements that ensure that a luxury car buyer will definitely consider it. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge, for that matter, gets polished grille vanes with a contrast shade, black logos, 22-inch black alloys and a new interior Forge Yellow colour scheme. Apart from this, the Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge also gets a bump in power and torque - 29hp and 50Nm respectively. This takes the total power and torque to now 600hp and a massive 900Nm from its 6.8-litre V12 motor. Rolls-Royce claims that 0-100kmph acceleration has gone up by 0.1s. The new claimed timing is 5.1s. For enhanced driving experience, Rolls has also ensured that the engine, gearbox as well as throttle mapping have been revised.

The new interior paint scheme looks fetching while the carbon-fibre veneer adds to the opulence. The air suspension too has been revised for a firmer as well as more involving driving experience. We aren't sure though if a Cullinan customer will want to drive his car or rather just wallow in the luxury seats at the rear. The Rolls-Royce Cullinan Black Badge is expected to be launched in India sometime next year. The engine will of course be compliant with the current Indian emission norms. Expect a price tag upwards of Rs 7 crore when it goes on sale here. The base Cullinan is priced just shy of the Rs 7 crore mark. With the government's relaxation of homologation, entry for these cars will be a breeze. The Cullinan goes up against the Lamborghini Urus and Bentley Bentayga. While both the other cars here come with a petrol engine, only the Bentley has a diesel option (not available in India).