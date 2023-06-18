scorecardresearch

Robert Downey Jr’s 6 modified classic cars up for grabs

The proceeds will benefit Downey’s FootPrint Coalition, a nonprofit organisation focused on the adoption of technologies that will advance human systems toward a cleaner environment.

Written by Express Drives Desk
Robert Downey Jr, popularly known for his big-screen persona Marvel’s ‘Iron Man’ is a petrolhead, but as an environment-friendly person he has been modifying his car collection towards hybrid and electric vehicles.

Actor, producer, and FootPrint Coalition Founder, Robert Downey Jr., alongside a team of experts, have modified 6 classic cars from his personal collection to make them more eco-friendly and reduce their carbon footprint, which can now be owned by few lucky winners.

The six classic vehicles available for grabs include –

  • 1969 Mercedes-Benz 280 SE – among the modifications were: installing a modern diesel engine, converting the fuel system to biodiesel, and replacing the suede interior with one made from recycled plastics.
  • 1965 Volkswagen Bus – modifications included replacing the 1100cc air-cooled engine with an EV West electric motor conversion and custom battery rack, and adding a solar-powered electric barbeque that slides out of the back of the bus.
  • 1966 Buick Riviera – among the eco-friendly changes were: replacing the stock 425 cubic inch V8 engine with a first-generation modern hybrid engine and adding a first-of-its-kind prototype Aclima air-quality sensor.
  • 1972 K-10 Pickup – modifications included turning it into a full EV pick-up with custom electric motor and battery pack.
  • 1965 Chevrolet Corvette Convertible – among the changes were: replacing the 327 Small Block engine with a modern electric motor and installing a one-of-a-kind mushroom-based interior.
  • 1985 Chevrolet El Camino – modifications included replacing the stock engine with a modern 4-cylinder Chevy turbo truck engine and adding a solar-powered bike rack in the bed of the car.

Robert Downey Jr said, “Making Downey’s Dream Cars come true with Max was an education and a blast. Keeping these transformed classic vehicles for my own personal enjoyment would be a missed opportunity. All proceeds from the sweepstakes will go towards funding FootPrint Coalition’s nonprofit organisation.”

Rachel Kropa, FootPrint Coalition’s Managing Director of Nonprofit + Science said, “The goal of this yearlong sweepstakes is to raise significant funding to help environmental technologies to take hold in a more systemic way. There are a ton of dedicated folks working on the sweepstakes and featured in this show, and they’re only a tiny fraction of the millions of people who are actively volunteering their skills in restoring the planet. Our job is a race to curate the solutions that can change human systems in the timeliest manner – from research to rollout to new normal.”

First published on: 18-06-2023 at 12:45 IST
