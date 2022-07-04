Renault Kiger achieves 50,000 production milestone in India: New colour launched

The Renault Kiger has achieved the 50,000 production milestone in India within 17 months of its official launch. This sub-compact SUV is currently priced from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 10.62 lakh, ex-showroom.

Renault has today announced that the Kiger has achieved the 50,000 production milestone in India. The Kiger was first launched in February 2021 and it has managed to attain this landmark within 17 months. Renault India rolled out the 50,000th unit of this sub-compact SUV from its Oragadam manufacturing facility which is located near Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

Moreover, to celebrate this occasion, the company has introduced a new Stealth Black exterior colour in Kiger’s line-up. The Renault Kiger is now available in a total of eleven colour variants, including seven mono-tone ones and four dual-tone versions. Powering this sub-compact SUV is a 1.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that churns out 71 bhp and 96 Nm of torque.

It also gets a 1.0-litre turbo petrol motor that delivers 98 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque. Both the engines come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox as standard and they also get an AMT & CVT automatic transmission respectively. The Renault Kiger is currently priced in India from Rs 5.99 lakh to Rs 10.62 lakh, ex-showroom.

Venkatram Mamillapalle, CEO & Managing Director, Renault India, said, “Offering a strong value proposition in terms of distinctive design, smart features, leading safety, quality and performance, Renault KIGER has found widespread acceptance among its customers. It has proved its mettle in the most competitive compact SUV segment in India and the 50,000th production milestone, despite the pandemic and ongoing semiconductor crisis, is yet another testament to the success of Renault KIGER in this challenging segment.”

