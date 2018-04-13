Paris Motor Show 2018: India technology startups to shine at World’s Oldest Auto show

With the Paris Motor Show set to kick off in a few months, organisers of one of the Worlds’ most prestigious automotive shows are banking high on new and innovative Indian startups. The world’s oldest auto show, the Paris Motor show in it’s 120th edition, is banking high on the on Indian automobile stakeholders to participate in the 10 day event to showcase new innovations in the sector of automobiles. Moreover, the officials urged the Indian start-ups to get themselves register before June 17th this year. As always the show is expected to get at least 1 million visitors this year as the event sticks on October 4th till October 14.

Jean-Claude Girot, General Commissary, Paris Motor Show said, "We invite Indian automobile stakeholders to engage actively with French and International automobile players in the Paris Motor Show and to visit in large numbers in order to help the dialogue in the auto sector between the two countries."

That aside, the Paris Motor Show is also likely to be a hotbed for futuristic technologies, new driving technologies are evolving everyday and even some more evolutions of future autonomy. this year will also witness two new events- Mondial De La Mobilite (Sustainable Mobility) and Mondial Tech, which will first of a kind at the Paris Motor Show

Jean-Marc Fenet, Minister-Counsellor for Economic Affairs, Embassy of France in India said, "India and France can work hand in hand to develop solutions for tomorrow's challenges in many different sectors. The automobile sector is an industry where both the countries have much strength to help further bilateral cooperation."

The sheer width of the spectrum at the Paris Motor Show 2018 is likely to bring together all stakeholders and a cumulative of almost 300 automakers across the globe. The Mondial Tech Start-up Awards will be the biggest competition between start-ups from the entire world. Selected among several hundred candidates from thirty or so countries, only 64 teams will present its pitch and exhibit at the Mondial Tech show