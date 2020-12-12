OMEGA-Arc: What defines Tata Harrier is the platform, here’s how it’s different

There is much more to the Harrier than merely a striking SUV design. Here is how the construction of the Harrier is quite unique and interesting at the same time!

By:Updated: Dec 12, 2020 11:53 AM
Tata Harrier CAMO Edition Exterior

 

With the exception of Tesla, perhaps no other major carmaker designs cars that look like futuristic concepts. You can add Tata Motors to the list. The Harrier, launched in early 2019, looks a lot similar to the H5X concept showcased at the 2014 Delhi Auto Expo. But there is much more to the Harrier than merely a striking design. This flagship Tata SUV has a lot in common with Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles such as the Discovery Sport, Range Rover Evoque and Jaguar E-Pace—because all share a common architecture. While these JLR vehicles are developed on the D8 platform, the Harrier is developed on the OMEGARC, short for Optimal Modular Efficient Global Architecture, which is an adaptation of the D8 (Tata Motors had acquired JLR in 2008).

“When the Harrier was being developed,” says Rajendra Petkar, president & CTO, Tata Motors, “the D8 platform was found to be the most suitable for the Indian market. So, it was adapted into the OMEGARC, which is a modular platform and can deliver multiple body types.” On the OMEGARC, vehicles between the length of 4.3 metres and 4.8 metres can be developed; this implies that future large-size SUVs such as the Gravitas (seven-seat version of five-seat Harrier) will be developed on the OMEGARC. Prior to the OMEGARC, most crossovers and SUVs made by Tata Motors were developed body-on-frame—a construction method in which a separate body is mounted on a rigid vehicle frame or chassis.

In addition to modularity, a major advantage of the OMEGARC is the reduction in vehicle weight. Petkar says that if an SUV of the proportions of the Harrier was developed body-on-frame, it could have been at least 300-kg heavier. But its benefits, Petkar adds, go beyond mere reduced development costs and time-to-market.“Vehicles developed on the OMEGARC offer enhanced driving dynamics with a long wheelbase and wide track for greater ride comfort and linear stability. It also benefits from the strategic use of structural adhesives at high-stress points on the body and extensive use of high-strength steel for greater rigidity. The front sub-frame structure uses four-point bushing mounts for improved comfort and reduced road-noise,” he says.

But the OMEGARC isn’t only platform Tata Motors has—last year, it developed the Agile Light Flexible Advanced (ALFA) architecture, on which the Altroz premium hatchback has been created, and which could possibly be used to develop a premium sedan as well. The ALFA architecture s being employed to develop vehicles shorter than 4.3 metres in length. “These two architectures are the backbone of our future products,” says Petkar. “Having said that, we also have other platforms on which we manufacture the Tiago, the Tigor and the Nexon; these are quite capable platforms and we are likely to continue with these.” Petkar says both the OMEGARC and the ALFA can support the development of born-electric vehicles, such as the all-new Sierra electric concept showcased at the Delhi Auto Expo 2020. “While we have turned Tigor and Nexon electric, if and when Tata develops a ‘born-electric’ vehicle, it could possibly be developed either on the ALFA or the OMEGARC, depending on the size of the vehicle,” he adds.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Striking-looking MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine limited edition revealed: Here's what makes it special!

Striking-looking MV Agusta Superveloce Alpine limited edition revealed: Here's what makes it special!

Piaggio opens pre-bookings for new Aprilia SXR 160 scooter: India launch soon

Piaggio opens pre-bookings for new Aprilia SXR 160 scooter: India launch soon

Piaggio's 'eSR1' trademark hints at upcoming Aprilia electric scooter: Ather 450X rival?

Piaggio's 'eSR1' trademark hints at upcoming Aprilia electric scooter: Ather 450X rival?

Bajaj Pulsar 150 more popular than Royal Enfield Bullet in CredR used two-wheeler survey

Bajaj Pulsar 150 more popular than Royal Enfield Bullet in CredR used two-wheeler survey

Hyundai Smart Care car clinic announced: Discounts on service, Amazon vouchers and more

Hyundai Smart Care car clinic announced: Discounts on service, Amazon vouchers and more

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter beats TVS iQube again in November 2020 two-wheeler sales

Bajaj Chetak electric scooter beats TVS iQube again in November 2020 two-wheeler sales

Kawasaki teases upcoming hybrid motorcycle: Electric-only for city, petrol for highways

Kawasaki teases upcoming hybrid motorcycle: Electric-only for city, petrol for highways

Sunroofs in cars: Useless/useful and how to maintain them

Sunroofs in cars: Useless/useful and how to maintain them

KTM 250 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Specs, price, features

KTM 250 Adventure vs Royal Enfield Himalayan: Specs, price, features

Price hike alert! KTM RC 125, RC 390 get costlier in India by this much

Price hike alert! KTM RC 125, RC 390 get costlier in India by this much

Harley-Davidson teases 2021 lineup: Pan America ADV details to be revealed on 22 February

Harley-Davidson teases 2021 lineup: Pan America ADV details to be revealed on 22 February

MG India Christmas program starts: Get exchange benefits, buyback, accessories on Hector, ZS EV

MG India Christmas program starts: Get exchange benefits, buyback, accessories on Hector, ZS EV

Exclusive: Suzuki Burgman Electric scooter images, Bajaj Chetak rival likely debut in 2021

Exclusive: Suzuki Burgman Electric scooter images, Bajaj Chetak rival likely debut in 2021

Okinawa discontinues lead-acid battery electric scooters: New Li-ion range starts at this price

Okinawa discontinues lead-acid battery electric scooters: New Li-ion range starts at this price

Revolt RV400, RV300 electric bikes get a massive price hike: Booking amount sees a spike too

Revolt RV400, RV300 electric bikes get a massive price hike: Booking amount sees a spike too

Best ads by carmakers in India: Tata Safari possibly the best

Best ads by carmakers in India: Tata Safari possibly the best

India's safest cars under Rs 10 lakh: Tata Tiago, Mahindra XUV300 and more

India's safest cars under Rs 10 lakh: Tata Tiago, Mahindra XUV300 and more

After KTM Dukes, Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 price in India hiked: Check new figures!

After KTM Dukes, Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Vitpilen 250 price in India hiked: Check new figures!

Maruti Suzuki's 'smart finance' launched: Choose financer, complete formalities & more in a few clicks

Maruti Suzuki's 'smart finance' launched: Choose financer, complete formalities & more in a few clicks

Top 5 upcoming Made-in-India electric motorcycles in 2021

Top 5 upcoming Made-in-India electric motorcycles in 2021