Nissan showcases X-Trail, Qashqai, and Juke SUVs in India

Nissan has showcased the X-Trail, Qashqai, and Juke SUVs in India. The Indian subsidiary of this Japanese carmaker has announced that it is studying the feasibility of two of its most popular global models for the dynamic Indian market. Nissan has also confirmed that road testing of the X-Trail and Qashqai has begun in India starting this month.

These global-spec utility vehicles are being put through their paces by Nissan’s top engineers on the roads that surround the company’s manufacturing plant in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. Apart from these SUVs, the carmaker has also showcased the Juke. According to Nissan, it aims to assess its suitability for the rapidly evolving Indian consumer base.

“Focusing specifically on their adaptability to Indian roads and differing terrains, the tests will assess each vehicle’s ability to meet customers’ needs,” the company said in a press statement. Nissan says that over the coming weeks it will be identifying the feasibility of models from its global portfolio for the future potential vehicle line-up in the Indian market.

Once testing is complete, the Nissan X-Trail will be introduced for sale first, followed by other models. The company says its wide-ranging review also includes securing future localised production for the long-term viability of domestic and export manufacturing. Nissan is also exploring the potential for electrification in the longer term. However, no definite timeline has been revealed yet.

Frank Torres, President, Nissan India, said, “The Indian market has boundless potential, and it is critical that we introduce the best vehicle line-up to align with what modern Indian consumers want and need. Following the success of the Nissan Magnite in India, we plan to strengthen our focus and leverage our expertise on high-quality SUVs that have become synonymous with our reputation.”

He further added, “The success of Nissan Magnite has shown what’s possible for the Indian market when you combine an excellent product with manufacturing competitiveness, supported by strong government partnerships. We look forward to strengthening Nissan’s presence in India and delivering further innovation and excitement for our Indian customers.”

