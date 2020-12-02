Nissan Magnite India Launch LIVE: Expected price, features, engine specs, images

Nissan Magnite India Launch 2020 Live Updates: Nissan Magnite sub-compact SUV is all set to be launched in India in just a few hours from now. The vehicle will be entering a highly competitive space as it will be going up against the likes of some of the most popular names like the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Ford EcoSport, Kia Sonet among many. Bookings for the upcoming Nissan Magnite are now open officially for a token amount of Rs 11,000. Prices for the Nissan Magnite are rumoured to start from Rs 5.5 lakh (ex-showroom) and the figure certainly has to be competitive for the vehicle to do much-needed wonders for the brand in India. We have already driven the Nissan Magnite and you can read out detailed experience by clicking on the link below.