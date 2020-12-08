Nissan Magnite gets 5,000 bookings in 5 days: 60% for top 2 variants

By:December 8, 2020 10:24 AM

Nissan India has received over 50,000 enquiries and 5,000 bookings for the newly launched compact SUV Magnite within five days of its launch. The SUV is available across the country at Nissan showrooms for booking at special introductory price of Rs 4.99 lakh onwards (ex-showroom, Delhi) with more than 20 variants with top variant at `9.59 lakh. The special introductory price is valid for all bookings until December 31, 2020. Customers have been appreciative of the revolutionary pricing for an SUV that is great on style, safety, technology and quality with first in segment features like around view monitor, full 7-inch TFT instrument cluster, CVT automatic transmission, the company said in a statement.

Nissan had on December 2 launched Magnite at an introductory starting price of Rs 4.99 lakh (ex-showroom) in a bid to take on the likes of Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue and Maruti Vitara Brezza, among others. Rakesh Srivastava, MD, Nissan Motor India said : “Magnite has received phenomenal response from the Indian consumers. Increasing footfalls and substantial bookings of Magnite has strengthened our belief that the Make in India, Make for the World SUV will be a game changing product for the discerning Indian customer. With an increased preference for the top variants, it is evident that customers are looking for a global SUV that is safe, stylish and feature-rich, yet delivering best in class value proposition.”

More than 60% of the bookings received from the customers are for top 2 grades (XV and XV premium) and more than 30% of the bookings are for CVT automatic. More than 40% of customers who booked Magnite came through digital channels.

