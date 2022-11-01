Nissan India sells 3,061 units in October 2022: Sales decline 21.7% YoY

In October, Nissan showcased its intended portfolio expansion for India. It consisted of globally established and premium products including the Nissan X-Trail, Qashqai, and the Juke.

Nissan Motor India has recorded today a cumulative wholesale of 10,011 units in October 2022. These figures are inclusive of domestic and export wholesale numbers that stand at 3061 units and 6950 units respectively. Additionally, the company has announced its year-to-date (YTD) growth at 22% when compared to the same period last year.

In October, Nissan showcased its intended portfolio expansion for India. It consisted of globally established and premium products including the Nissan X-Trail, Qashqai, and the Juke. Out of these, the X-Trail would be the first to make its cut in India. The brand claims to have started running feasibility tests around its manufacturing facility in Chennai.

Nissan also comments that the Magnite continues to be the preferred choice of vehicle in the B-SUV segment and has raked over 1 lakh bookings. Launched in December 2020, the Nissan Magnite is priced at Rs. 5.97 lakh, ex-showroom.

According to Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India, the festive season has strong momentum and increased number of deliveries, with customer preference for early delivery and ease of finance. He asserts that SUVs are the customers preference, specially amongst the first-time and replacement buyers. The brand is confident that demand will continue to rise with an improvement in economic growth, customer sentiment and with improvement in supply.

The Nissan Magnite is exported to over 15 countries including Nepal, Bhutan, and Bangladesh. Nissan India commenced exports in September 2010 and currently exports vehicles from its Renault-Nissan Automotive India Ltd. plant in Chennai to 108 countries including New Zealand, Australia, Middle Eastern countries; and countries in Europe, Latin America, South-East Asia, SAARC; Sub Sahara, and Africa. In recent years, Nissan India has shifted its primary export market from Europe to Middle Eastern countries such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, and Kuwait.