Next-gen Hyundai Verna expected to get ADAS

Hyundai plans to spice up the sedan market next year with the bigger and more advanced 2023 Verna.

The 2023 Hyundai Verna prototype has been doing rounds and the test mule has been seen in Delhi and Chennai. The recent images of the camouflaged Verna reveal that it will be equipped with state-of-the-art features like ADAS. The new sedan is expected to make its debut next year and will take on the Honda City, Skoda Slavia, Volkswagen Virtus and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Design and exteriors

Following the design language of its siblings the Elantra and the Sonata, the new Verna will also sport the Parametric Jewel pattern front grille, which is wider and bigger than the current model. Giving it a sporty road presence, the sedan will get sharper-looking headlamps. The front and rear bumpers, the tail lamps and fog lights will also be tweaked further. The new Verna will also get a completely new design of alloy wheels and is expected to be 16-inch in size as the current avatar.

In terms of dimensions, the new Verna will be longer than the outgoing model, which should translate into a much-needed rear space for the passengers.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Interiors

The cabin of the new Verna is expected to be completely changed. It gets a bigger infotainment system display, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, an all-digital instrument cluster and even Bose music system.

Hyundai is looking to up the ante by offering an Advanced Driver Assistance System in the Verna, making it only the second vehicle in the sedan segment after the Honda City Hybrid. It will have a range of features like blind-spot collision warning, lane-keeping assist, safe exit warning, driver attention warning etc.

2023 Hyundai Verna: Engine options

The new Verna, in all likelihood, will be retaining the current three powertrains — the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, the 1-litre turbo petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel. The NA petrol and diesel have an output of 113bhp but the former has a torque of 114 Nm and the latter 250 Nm. The turbo petrol, on the other hand, churns out 118bhp and 172 Nm of torque. The engines also offer both manual and automatic transmission options while the naturally aspirated motor is available with iVT clutchless stick gearbox.

