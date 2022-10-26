Next-gen Honda Accord teased before global launch: All details

The 2023 Honda Accord teaser highlight the new 12.3-inch infotainment system with Google assist that the brand says to be its biggest ever.

Tugging your heartstrings or flickering sheer nostalgia, Honda has teased the next-generation Accord before its official debut in November. Before you inquire about the premium sedan’s India viability and I scathe down hopes with an ‘unlikely’, here’s something to know first.

Next-gen Honda Accord: New Infotainment display

The 2023 Honda Accord will get a bigger infotainment system with Google assist.

The first set of official teaser for the Honda Accord highlights one thing, the new 12.3-inch infotainment system with Google assist that the brand says to be its biggest ever. Pitted against other well-established names such as the Hyundai Sonata and the Toyota Camry, the previous-generation Honda Accord had a standard 8.0-inch display with Bluetooth, AppleCarPlay and Android Auto capabilities. We also expect an improved audio system to complement the screen as previously it offered a 10-speaker premium audio system with a 450-watt amplifier.

Next-gen Honda Accord: New design

The hexagonal grille is sharp with pointy outer edges.

The 11th-generation Honda Accord get a fresh nose and tail with angular styling. The hexagonal grille is sharp with pointy outer edges, the running lights are above the headlights and overall, the Accord looks more chiseled than before.

The taillights run sleek and disconnect in the middle to house the Honda logo.

The screen layout resembles what is offered with the latest Civic, and the physical buttons seem to be largely absent.

Next-gen Honda Accord: Engine

Honda goes to the length of promising to ‘bring excitement back to the midsize sedan segment.’ The automaker also claims a more responsive and fun-to-drive hybrid powertrain.

Alas, there are no engine specifications available for the 2023 Honda Accord so the speculations run wild. Currently, the midsize sedan is available with a 1.5-litre turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 192bhp and 260Nm of torque. Second is a turbocharged 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine good for 252 bhp and 370Nm of torque. The hybrid-assisted electrified offering is a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine producing a total of 212bhp.

Stay tuned for when the 2023 Honda Accord will break cover next month and keep an eye out for its most-vital rival, the Toyota Camry, scheduled for a redesign for its 2024 model!