New SUVs launching in 2023 – Under 20 lakh

It’s never a dull day when new vehicles enter the market, especially when it’s a range of SUVs under Rs. 20 lakh. This list of new SUVs launching in 2023 has facelifts of some already favourite SUVs, some new three-row versions as well as full-blown off-roaders! Read on.

Hyundai Creta facelift

Expected arrival: Mid 2023

Expected price: Rs 11 lakh-19 lakh

Hyundai’s most popular SUV, the Creta is scheduled for a mid-life update and will get a host of new features and fresh exterior design elements. It will get a parametric grille inspired from its bigger sibling, the Tucson as well as sharper-looking lamps and LED Daytime Running Lamps that reach the edges of the car. Engine options will include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, a 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel.

Citroen C3 7-seater

Expected arrival: Late 2023

Expected price: Rs 10 lakh

A seven-seater version of the Citroen C3 has been spotted testing with a slightly more ground clearance and rugged body cladding when compared to the standard C3. Speculated to be called the C3 Aircross, C3 Sport Tourer or the C3 Sport Tourer, this C3 7-seater could rival the Renault Triber and Kia Carens at this price. It is likely to be powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine that does duty on the standard C3. An electric version of the C3 called the eC3 has been spied testing too!

Force Motors Gurkha 5-door

Expected arrival: Early 2023

Expected price: Rs 15 lakh

The five-door version of the Force Gurkha will get multiple seating layout options including a bench or captain’ chairs for the second row. Although it will share most components with its three-door sibling, the five-door Gurkha will get a slightly longer (400mm) wheelbase. For its unmatched off-roading capabilities, it gets a Mercedes-sourced 2.6-litre diesel engine mated to a 5-speed gearbox and is expected to come in 4X4 and 4X2 guises along with locking differentials and a low-range gearbox.

Kia Seltos facelift

Expected arrival: Mid 2023

Expected price: Rs 12 lakh-20 lakh

Another best-selling SUV that rivals the Creta will also get a facelift in 2023. The Kia Seltos facelift will get a complete overhaul with new alloy wheels, a redesigned bonnet, headlamps, new tail-lamp design as well as a refreshed bumper. The cabin also gets new upholstery, a new infotainment system and cosmetic updates. It will also get ADAS, which will be tuned for India. Engine options will remain the same as the current model that includes a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel.

MG Hector facelift

Expected arrival: Early 2023

Expected price: Rs 15 lakh-20 lakh

The MG Hector facelift is set for a cosmetic upgrade and will get an ‘Argyle-inspired’ diamond mesh grille with chrome surrounds and restyled bumpers. It will also get tweaked headlights. The most prominent change will be in the cabin as the SUV will get a new 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system. The dashboard will feature new horizontal AC vents and a flowing design for the centre console and it will also get ADAS tech to keep up with the competition. Engine duties will be continued with the existing 1.5-litre petrol engine and a 2.0-litre turbo diesel engine.