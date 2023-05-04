New Renault Kiger vs Maruti Suzuki Fronx: Features, specs, price

How does the recently launched Kiger RXT match up to the Fronx? Which crossover will you pick!

Renault has launched a new variant called the Kiger RXT (O) MT priced at Rs. 7.99 lakh, ex-showroom. The company is also offering discounts worth up Rs. 30,000 on the RXZ trim and loyalty benefits worth Rs. 49,000. Kiger now gets an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, LED headlamps, alloy wheels, and more.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Renault Kiger: Engine and gearbox

The Renault Kiger is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that’s offered in a naturally aspirated guise or with a turbocharger. The former produces 71bhp and 96Nm of torque, while the turbocharged engine churns 99bhp and 152Nm of torque. Gearbox choices for the Kiger include a manual, AMT, and a CVT.

Also Read: 2023 Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs SUV rivals: Price comparison

On the other hand, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx gets a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol mill that develops 98.6 bhp and 147.6 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox and a 6-speed AT. It also get a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor that churns out 88.5 bhp and 113 Nm. This powertrain will come mated to a 5-speed MT and an AMT.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Renault Kiger: Features

Maruti Suzuki has laden the Fronx with a lot of features and gets a 9.0-inch Smartplay Pro+ touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay & connected car tech. Some other features on the Fronx include an Arkamys sound system, a heads-up display but misses out on a sunroof.

The new Renault Kiger RXT (O) MT variant gets a smaller 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless smartphone connectivity, LED headlamps, alloy wheels, and more. For safety, it gets electronic stability control, hill start assist, traction control, and a tyre pressure monitoring system.

The Fronx gets up to six airbags, a 360-degree parking camera, ABS with EBD, ESP, hill hold assist, etc.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Renault Kiger: Price

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) Maruti Suzuki Fronx Rs 7.47 lakh – Rs.13.14 lakh Renault Kiger RXT (O) MT Rs 7.99 lakh

Also Read: 2023 Maruti Suzuki Fronx vs Brezza: Price, specs and features