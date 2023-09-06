The new-gen Mini Cooper Electric is expected to make its India debut in the third quarter of 2024.

The influx of electric vehicles (EVs) from Mini is a testimony to the company’s commitment to turn all-electric by the end of this decade. In this endeavour, Mini has unveiled the new generation models of the fully-electric Cooper and Countryman, at the ongoing IAA Mobility 2023.

Keeping our focus on Mini Cooper, unlike the current all-electric model which is based on the same platform as its fossil-fueled sibling, the upcoming sporty hatchback is underpinned by a new bespoke EV platform. This new architecture has been developed by Spotlight Automotive, a China-based joint venture between Mini’s parent firm BMW and Great Wall Motor.

New-gen Mini Cooper Electric: Exterior design

Visual changes on the new-gen Mini Cooper Electric are reflective of the brand’s new Characteristic Simplicity design language which focuses on “the essentials of the brand”. That said, the British marque has carried forward its signature styling elements such as the round headlamp cluster and a octagonal faux grille panel which is larger and gets blanked-out surfaces.

The latest iteration of the Cooper is free from any chrome treatment. Other notable changes include flush fitting door handles and a cleaner side profile with dialled-down wheel arches. Further, the faux air vents on the front fenders have also been given a miss. The most noticeable change is at the rear with completely new triangular-shaped taillamps.

The flat roof gets a floating effect courtesy of the blacked-out pillars. Overall, the new-gen Mini Cooper Electric looks more subtle and simpler than its predecessor. As for dimensions, the wheelbase has increased but the overall length of the hatchback has gone down.

New-gen Mini Cooper Electric: Interior & features

Mini carries forward the minimalist approach of the exterior inside the cabin as well. The curved dashboard wears a knitted fabric material which is devoid of any frills other than the sleek AC vent on the co-driver’s side and a circular 9.4-inch OLED touchscreen infotainment display. This screen is embedded with Mini’s latest Android-based operating system co-developed by Samsung.

The driver’s instrumentation has made way for a small head-up display. Another noticeable change is the new two-spoke steering wheel. The cabin is filled with textured finishes that amplified the minimalist appeal of the emission-free car.

New-gen Mini Cooper Electric: Powertrain specs

The new Cooper Electric will be available in two derivatives— E and SE. The former gets a 40.7 kWh battery pack supplying energy to a front-axle mounted motor which kicks out 182 bhp and 290 Nm of torque. This powertrain returns a claimed WLTP range of 305 km on a single charge. Acceleration from 0 to 100 kmph is rated at a brisk 7.3 seconds.

On the other hand, the SE variant gets a larger 54.2 kWh battery, with the electric motor producing a higher 215 bhp and 329 Nm of torque. This powertrain claims a range of 402 km on a single charge. As for performance, the SE variant can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in just 6.7 seconds.

Both models can be charged via a 11kW standard AC charger. DC fast charging is possible thanks to a 75 kW unit for E and 95 kW unit in SE. Using the DC fast chargers, the batteries could be refuelled from 10-80 percent in just 30 minutes.