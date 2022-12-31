 What do these warning lights mean in your car?

Ever been worried looking at one of these lights blinking in your car? Fret not, we got you covered!

It’s the world of smart cars. Forget vehicles that simply get you from point A to point B as cars nowadays are rapidly improving. They now have tens of warning lights, signals and indications to check and make sure it drives properly. Here are some of the most important –

1. Door-open warning light

Let’s start with some of the more common alerts like door open light that is often complimented by a beeping sound. It comes when any of the car doors, including the tailgate, is not closed properly. In most cases, the warning light will also mark the gate which is open.

2. Seatbelt warning light

This is possibly the most common icon that is visible on the speedometer console and it lights up when the driver or passenger is not belted up while the car is in motion. This warning light is also accompanied by a beeping sound in most cars.

3. ABS and hand brake warning lights

This warning comes on when there is a malfunction in the anti-lock braking system (ABS) of the car. Although regular braking is not affected by this, it is advised to get it checked. The handbrake light should turn OFF after releasing the handbrake but if it doesn’t, then it indicates a malfunction in the braking system.

4. TMPS signal

Some cars come with tyre pressure monitoring system (TMPS) and this icon appears when there is low pressure in one of the tyres or a puncture. Sometimes it lights up as a malfunction too and shouldn’t be ignored.

5. Traction control

Cars that get traction control have the option to deactivate the same and once that is selected, this icon appears on the console.

6. Engine warning light

One of the more serious warning lights, the engine warning light appears when there is a malfunction with the engine’s management system. To reset the light, a diagnostic tool is required to check this problem.

7. Battery charge warning light

This particular warning is indicated using the symbol of Math Lego and it aims to alert the driver that there is a problem regarding the charging of the battery. One of the most common causes for a battery light to get on is that the alternator belt is broken or corrosion of battery posts or terminals.

Safe driving!