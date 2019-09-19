MulticoreWare partners with Uhnder for developing automotive radar technology

MulticoreWare has announced its partnership with Uhnder for the development of the later's automotive radar technology. This collaboration is going to include Uhnder utilizing MulitcoreWare operating offshore development centres (ODC). In addition to this, MulticoreWare will be working in sync with Uhnder as well as its customers for radar related development and support. Uhnder is currently working on its first digital automotive Radar-on-Chip (RoC). It operates at 76-81 GHz, using Digital Code Modulation (DCM). It offers 4D High Contrast Resolution (HCR), with the help of which, this system is able to deliver a range and accuracy which other systems in the market currently do not offer.

MulticoreWare offers development, porting and optimization of computation intensive algorithms running on Multicore CPUs (Central Processing Unit), DSPs (Digital Signal Processing) and GPUs (Graphical Processing Unit).

“Because of MulticoreWare’s flexibility and agility, plus their ability to quickly scale, we’re able to work with them on high-value projects that span the gamut from chip to hardware to software to testing,” said Manju Hegde, CEO and Cofounder of Uhnder.

The ecosystem at MulticoreWare offers support to all the Uhnder's activities. Apart from the ODC, Multicore Ware has also collaborated in several other important product developments.

“Our team in India has delivered world-class software solutions for video compression and Image processing use cases. As we scale, our current team, as well as new additions will have the opportunity to work on exciting frameworks for Sensor data processing frameworks and deep learning” said AGK Karunakaran, CEO and Cofounder of MulticoreWare, Inc.

Benjamin May, MulticoreWare’s Business Unit Head for Autonomous Vehicle and Automotive (AVA) said, “We are excited to support Uhnder and continue to augment their very talented engineering team long term as we scale together and bring on new customers”