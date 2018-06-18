Most popular SUVs in India: From Mahindra Scorpio to Jeep Compass and why people love them

2018 might be the year of sedans but its still SUVs that have been dominating major growth. With the UV space SUVs are posting over 20% growth YoY and the emergence of sub-compact SUV space has added a new dimension in the overall passenger vehicle industry. For every automaker including the likes of Tata Motors, Mahindra, Hyundai and Jeep, the SUVs have not only contributed to its sales but also helped in increasing its overall profitability. Here are the top-selling and most popular SUVs in India.

1. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza:

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza has been the top-selling utility vehicle in the country and despite being sold only with the diesel engine, the sub-compact SUV’s sales have been on the rise and very recently the company also introduced its Auto-Gear Shift technology on the Vitara Brezza. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza takes on the likes of Ford Ecosport, Honda WR-V and Tata Nexon. The compact size and tall stance have been Vitara Brezza's unique selling points along with premium interiors and modern infotainment system. The addition of Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support has impressed the young buyers and helped increase sales.

2. Ford Ecosport:

Ford's best selling SUV, Ecosport received a facelift in 2017 and now looks younger and bold. The 2017 Ford EcoSport features an all-new front where the highlight is the new grille with chrome slats that give it a more sporty stance and is a bit similar to the Mustang too. The new headlamps with LED DRLs and projector headlamps along with the sharp fog lamps give the EcoSport a chiselled look that goes along well with its sporty positioning. The new bonnet and bumper too add to the dynamic stance of the new EcoSport and give it a more premium look than the older model. The button-heavy dashboard has been replaced by a touchscreen infotainment system that supports navigation, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Ford Ecosport is being offered in both 1.5L petrol and diesel engine options and the company also recently launched the Ecosport S model with the 1.0 EcoBoost engine.

3. 2018 Hyundai Creta

One of the most successful among the front-wheel-drive SUVs, the Hyundai Creta has recently gone under the scalpel for a nip and a tuck. The 2018 version not only returns with more features but also a whole lot of new bodywork to make it look more sinewy and muscular. It even gets Hyundai's new signature cascading front grille and an electrically -operated sunroof. The new model with a slightly tweaked design and more features will help reaffirm the Creta's dominance in the compact SUV space.

4. Mahindra Scorpio

Mahindra's Scorpio got a facelift last year, and although it maintained most of its original silhouette, it gets more power through an uprated mHawk engine that makes 140 bhp and is tuned for better low- and mid-range torque. The new Mahindra Scorpio is equipped with the sixth generation Borg Warner turbocharger that reduces lag and improves the response from the 2.2-litre engine. It's timeless charm and competitive pricing has ensured the Scorpio will always be on the list for most SUV buyers in India.

5. Mahindra XUV500

Ever since it's launch, the XUV500’s bold crossover design has caught the fancies of the Indian customer, with low-roof-lines and lots of great creature comforts on the inside. The new XUV 500 continues the trend as one of India's favourite SUVs. The updated Mahindra XUV 500 gets a mild boost in its power and performance. The engine now makes 15 hp more than the previous model at 155hp and a maximum torque of 360 Nm. The 2018 XUV500 gets an all-black dashboard is now neatly designed with the central console finished in piano black. While the screen on the touchscreen infotainment system might be a little small, it gets support for a smartphone, smartwatch integration, navigation and Android Auto.

6. Jeep Compass:

The Jeep Compass is without a doubt the first truly mass-market Jeep for India. Being assembled locally, the Compass has truly integrated itself as one of India’s favourite SUVs. The Jeep Compass is as capable off-road as it is comfortable on-road, and it is this versatility that truly sets it apart and earns it a place on this list. Such is the popularity of the Jeep Compass that more than 25,000 units of it were sold while this report was being written.